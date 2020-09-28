State deploying rapid virus testing machines

An uptick in the number of positive COVID-19 cases has prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration to deploy rapid results testing machines to the Southern Tier and other regions in New York state.
During a briefing on Monday, Cuomo detailed an increase in cases and test positivity rates in some areas, noting that 27% of the positive tests reported on Sunday came from 10 ZIP codes where just 3% of the state's population resides. Cuomo said 37% of positive cases came from 20 ZIP codes where just 6% of the state's population resides. The governor also noted that while the state's overall positivity rate for Sunday's tests is 1.5%, the positivity rate outside of the top 20 ZIP codes for new cases was just 1%.
Cuomo said the state confirmed new cases in 42 counties and 834 additional coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the latest total in New York to 456,460.
The governor said his administration will deploy 200 rapid testing machines to the sites of several upticks in specific counties and zip codes, including Brooklyn, Orange County, Rockland County and the Southern Tier. New York state can provide department of health staff and rapid testing machines to zip codes and local governments that need them, he noted.
"We're coming into the fall and all the health experts say you have to be careful about the fall. People go indoors, colleges open, and it's flu season. We have spikes in other states and we have a global spike," Cuomo said. "We're also seeing in these numbers significant increases in localized clusters from Brooklyn, Orange and Rockland counties and the Southern Tier. This is the point of the testing we're doing, to be able to pinpoint and identify the clusters to find where the cases are coming from. We have specific zip codes in Brooklyn that we're going to be looking at because it's very localized and our health officials are going to be reaching out to those Brooklyn communities, and in Orange and Rockland communities today to do additional testing and compliance measures in those areas."
Cuomo's office noted that New York's slight uptick in statewide positive test results comes amid number of spikes in countries such as France, Spain and Israel and other states in the U.S., including Wisconsin (18.5% positivity rate), Iowa (16.4% positivity rate) and Utah (12.9% positivity rate).
Western New York's positivity rate increased slightly on Sunday to 0.9% from 0.7% a day earlier. The region's positivity rate was 1.3% on Friday.
The Niagara County Department of Health reported 11 new positive cases since Friday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to date in the county to 1,760. On Monday, county health officials said there are currently 67 active cases in Niagara, including 65 residents who are isolating at home and two more who remain hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Niagara County remained steady at 101. So far, 1,592 county residents have recovered from the disease.
