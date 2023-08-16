The Earl W. Brydges library building in Niagara Falls is getting an auditorium upgrade with help from the New York State Department of Education.
As part of a series of awards totaling $34 million covering projects at 197 public libraries statewide, the education department announced that the city’s Main Street library branch will be receiving $122,171 to install new carpeting and seating that complies with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act inside the building’s auditorium.
The Falls library system is also in line to receive $2,730 to replace the ADA door opener on the parking lot side of the LaSalle library branch on Buffalo Avenue.
In addition, the state education department announced the award of $31,560 to assist the Lockport library, located at 23 East Ave., with the replacement of 12, 30-year old windows in the building’s circulation office, break room and public spaces with double-paned windows.
Also, the Ransomville Free Library will receive $14,607 to replace a gazebo roof and install a new glass door on the historical building.
The funds were part of a statewide round of funding from the state education department that supported various library improvement efforts, including new building construction and enhancements, electrical and technology upgrades and broadband infrastructure improvements.
The $34 million in capital funds for state aid for library construction is provided in the 2022-2023 enacted state budget.
Construction funds are allocated to New York State’s 23 public library systems based on formulas in education law. Member libraries apply for the state funds allocated to their public library system. Each library system’s governing board of trustees then prioritizes the projects and sends approved project applications with recommended project awards to the New York State Library. After state library review, applications are then sent to the Dormitory Authority of New York State for final review and approval.
“Thriving libraries are essential to thriving communities and to the wellbeing of all New Yorkers,” said state education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. “Libraries give individuals the opportunity to learn, collaborate, gain new skills, and become active participants in their communities. This funding is not only critical to improving library infrastructure, but also to enriching the lives of New Yorkers in every region of the state.”
