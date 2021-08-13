Work on the redesign of Niagara Street and and John Daly Boulevard in Niagara Falls began this week with the removal of trees.
The $6.4 million project will make both thoroughfares more pedestrian and bicycle friendly by adding bike lanes, bump outs for parking and traffic calming designs. The large locust trees along Daly Boulevard will remain but be pruned. Smaller trees along Daly Boulevard will be removed closer to Buffalo Avenue.
More work on the project will commence after Labor Day, according to state Department of Transportation spokesperson Susan Surdej.
The project also builds upon the recent completion of the Gorge View section of Niagara Falls State Park which eliminated the former Robert Moses Parkway and replaced it with pedestrian friendly paths landscaped with native wildflower and trees. There is still no timetable on design or funding for the completion of the next phase of that project from Findlay Drive to Lewiston.
“New York state continues to make strong investments in our infrastructure while strengthening Western New York’s transportation network for all users,” Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez of the State Department of Transportation said. “This project on Niagara Street will not only have lasting benefits for the community, but help revitalize downtown Niagara Falls, providing greater mobility for the traveling public and improving the quality of life for Western New York residents.”
The project will implement a “road diet” along Niagara Street which will include removing the center median and moving the south curb line to the north. This will allow for the installation of new sidewalks and a multi-directional bicycle path that is separated from vehicular traffic along the south side of Niagara Street.
Both Niagara Street and John B. Daly Boulevard will be resurfaced, and drainage improvements will be made. Left turn lanes will be installed at John B. Daly Boulevard and Falls Street.
In addition, traffic signs and signals along Niagara Street and at the intersection of John B. Daly and Rainbow Boulevards will be replaced. The overhead sign structure at the Rainbow Bridge Plaza will also be replaced. Pedestrian facilities including curb ramps, crosswalks and pedestrians signals with countdown timers will be upgraded.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello is excited about the project.
“Thank you to the NYS Department of Transportation for commencement of the rehabilitation of Niagara Street and John Daly Boulevard,” he said.
Project completion is expected in late 2022.
