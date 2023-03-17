Amid what it described as “significant concerns,” a state commission that monitors the operation of forensic laboratories in New York has agreed to issue a notice of violation to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti said Thursday he is aware of the pending notice but has not yet received it. Filicetti said the commission has not shared any details of the alleged violation and has only told him that it involves some sort of undisclosed complaint.
“To my understanding, it’s not a quality issue or a process issue or anything like that,” he said. “I have no knowledge of what this alleged violation is until i get the notice. It’s an allegation. I want to stress that.”
Filicetti also stressed that the county’s forensics lab remains fully operational and continues to provide services as his office awaits receipt of the formal violation notice from the commission.
“We’re fully functioning and providing services every day,” he said.
Members of the New York State Commission of Forensic Science voted last week, in an executive session of a commission meeting, to issue the notice to the county and to set a hearing date.
In response to questions from the newspaper, a spokesperson for the New York state Division of Criminal Justice Service, the state agency that assists the commission with its work, declined to discuss any specifics, indicating that details about any violations would not be made public until the notice has been drafted and sent to the sheriff’s office.
“The commission voted to serve the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory with a notice of violation and hold a hearing to determine if the lab should be placed on probation,” said state DCJS spokesperson Janine Kava. “The commission took that action at its meeting on March 10, after receiving information that raised significant concerns about the lab’s operations.”
While the violation order is being crafted, the county’s forensics lab remains an accredited lab under state commission standards. However, under state law, after issuing a notice of violation, the state commission may “revoke, suspend or otherwise limit” the operation of a laboratory after a hearing occurs. Under state law, the commission must provide at least 21 days in advance of a hearing. A laboratory may respond to a violation in writing not fewer than five days before a hearing. The hearing date has not been scheduled yet, according to the DCJS spokesperson.
Reaccreditation by the state commission is a stringent process, involving 200 different review protocols. It occurs every four years.
Filicetti noted that earlier this week his office announced that is has received a Continuance of Accreditation for its forensics laboratory from another accreditation organization, the ANSI National Accreditation Board. That board operates under standards set forth by the International Standard Organization of the United States.
As the sheriff’s office indicated in its announcement concerning the ANSI accreditation, the board’s assessment process involves a protocol and case work critique by technical assessors who evaluate the competence of the forensic service provider and conformance with accreditation requirements.
“We’re meeting the standards,” Filicetti said.
As to the county’s response to the state commission’s violation notice, Filicetti said his office will address it once it has a full understanding of the nature of the allegations.
“I look forward to seeing what this is so we can see how we have to address it,” he said.
