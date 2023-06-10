Niagara County has agreed to change the way it runs its forensics laboratory in response to a series of recommendations made by a state oversight commission that issued violations to the lab earlier this year.
Before members of the New York State Commission on Forensic Science approved its recommendations during a meeting on Friday, one commissioner discussed his concerns about the lab’s past practices, including a suggestion that someone from the lab lied during a hearing with a commission subcommittee and that lab personnel may have been involved in the alteration of at least one document.
“I’m concerned about what was represented to this commission. The reason should be obvious,” said Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, who also serves as one of the commission’s members.
The state commission is charged with developing minimum standards and a program of accreditation for all forensic laboratories in New York state.
In March, the commission issued a series of serious violations to Niagara County’s forensics laboratory, including allegations that the lab misrepresented information, fabricated and backdated training documentation and participated in other activities “unbecoming of a laboratory.”
On Friday, commissioners agreed to approve seven recommendations for improving the lab’s operation. The chief recommendation involves a mandate that the county must hire a Quality Assurance Manager for the lab. The commission also mandated additional training for lab personnel, peer-to-peer site visits and the hiring of an outside consultant for review of actual casework.
The recommendations followed a review by a commission subcommittee that found several areas of concern, including:
• A lack of open communication between the lab and the commission
• Failure, at times, to execute proper International Organization for Standardization, or ISO, criteria
• Record keeping that was, at times, inconsistent with best practices
• The need for the forensic laboratory to operate independently, particularly in the instance where a lab administration is also a customer of the lab.
In a statement issued following Friday’s meeting, the commission noted that implementing the recommendations will allow the lab and the commission to work together to maintain the lab’s effectiveness, reliability and accuracy, promote increased cooperation between the lab and the commission and improve overall lab operations.
“This good-faith effort from all parties will not only assure the public that there is a review mechanism in place but encourage ongoing dialogue and cooperation among and between the commission, the Office of Forensic Sciences and the laboratory,” the statement indicated.
Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg confirmed in a statement issued to the newspaper on Friday that the county has agreed to all conditions set forth by the commission.
“The county has agreed with these recommendations and is satisfied with the outcome,” Joerg said. “The lab will continue to function with no restrictions and there were no findings that any test conducted by the lab was done improperly. Furthermore, there is no probation nor were any sanctions imposed. The commission made recommendations that they believe will improve our process and we have no issue implementing those.”
In April, commission members met for more than eight hours in a behind-closed-doors executive session where they discussed the inner workings of Niagara County’s lab.
Under New York state open government rules, public bodies like the forensics commission can convene behind closed doors in private meetings known as executive session under limited circumstances. One of the exemptions involves discussions about personnel.
In justifying its decision to meet in executive session, commission members noted at the outset of the hearing that they planned to discuss matters that could “lead to probation or other discipline for the forensics laboratory or persons in its employ.” They also noted that matters discussed during the hearing could result in disclosure of “confidential information or persons” or information that could “imperil public safety.”
Fitzpatrick, who did not attend the April hearing, said Friday that after reading a transcript from the hearing, he had serious concerns about some statements made by Niagara County lab personnel. He also expressed concerns about what he felt was a lack of communication among lab personnel and their higher-ups in the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
While he said he was “as happy as anyone” to move forward with recommendations that he and other commission members hope will improve the lab’s operation, Fitzpatrick expressed concerns about some of what he read in the transcript from the April hearing. He referred specifically to a Sept. 1, 2022 email from the lab’s current director, Christine Giffin, that included the words: “go back and create ppwk.”
Giffin, who participated in Friday’s commission meeting, acknowledged in her response to a question from Fitzpatrick that her reference to “ppwk” meant “paperwork.”
“I think that’s a legitimate question,” Fitzpatrick said. “Nobody asked her that during the hearing. What the hell does that mean?”
Fitzpatrick also referenced testimony involving a “specific individual” who was directed to “alter a document” while noting what he described as “remarkable detail about using different colored pens.”
Fitzpatrick noted that Giffin previously indicated that the situation he described did not happen and that is was “absolutely not true.”
When he asked Giffin about it during Friday’s meeting, she said: “That is absolutely not true. Correct.”
Other commission members, including at least one who served on the subcommittee that examined the county’s responses during the April hearing, suggested that while perhaps not perfect, the review process ultimately led to binding recommendations that Niagara County must follow from this point forward. They argued that it was in the best interest of the lab and the commission to “turn the page” and start focusing on improving operations in the future.
Giffin acknowledged that she is in agreement with the commission’s recommendation that the county hire a quality assurance manager and indicated that county officials are taking steps to recruit and hire someone for that position.
Giffin also expressed a desire for a “fresh start” where the lab’s operations are concerned. She referenced what she described as increased communications among lab personnel, including the sheriff and undersheriff, as an important step in that process.
“They are learning a lot about the lab and we are all working as a team to move forward,” she said.
