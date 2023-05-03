Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. is facing a major leadership shakeup under provisions of the final New York state budget bill.
Language included in the 2023-24 state spending plan calls for the immediate removal of the 17 current OTB directors in favor of a new board that would extend more voting power to representatives from larger municipal governments within the public benefit corporation’s service area.
The reform proposal drew criticism last week from Republican leaders who described it as a “power grab” by liberal Albany elites who wanted to give more control to Democratic strongholds like Erie County and Buffalo at the expense of rural communities that benefit from OTB’s operations.
On Tuesday, Democratic state lawmakers said reforming OTB was long overdue considering the questionable decision-making and lack of transparency exhibited by the public entity’s management in recent years.
“For far too long, Western Regional Off-Track Betting has operated without adequate oversight or transparency, flouting laws and refusing to provide documents when requested by governmental officials,” said Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, a long-time advocate for OTB reform efforts.
WROTB manages betting parlors and other gaming sites across Western and Central New York, including including Batavia Downs horse racing track, casino and hotel. The public entity’s profits are distributed to a total of 17 governmental entities across the region, including Niagara and 14 other counties as well as the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
OTB’s management has faced increased scrutiny in recent years.
Board members have for years received publicly financed health insurance at no cost despite opinions issued by the state attorney general, the state comptroller and an outside law firm hired by OTB itself that suggested the practice is unlawful.
In 2021, state auditors found OTB officials misused resources purchased with public money, including tickets for sporting events and concerts that were supposed to be distributed to Batavia Downs patrons as part of a promotional program.
In December, OTB’s board agreed to allocate up to $20,000 in agency funds to cover legal services being provided to “certain” employees who are being interviewed as part of an unspecified “investigation.”
Rodney Personius, a partner with the Buffalo law firm hired by OTB to represent the employees involved in the investigation, previously said his efforts stem from his client’s interest in cooperating with investigators. The Buffalo-based news outlet Investigative Post later reported that in December and January more than 20 OTB employees were slated for interviews by state and federal investigators.
OTB officials have yet to publicly discuss the nature of the investigation or the authorities involved.
Under the language contained in the state budget, OTB operations would still be overseen by a board consisting of 17 members, however, larger governments served by the public benefit corporation would have more voting power. Those entities would include Erie and Monroe counties and the City of Buffalo.
As a result, all current board members would be relieved of their duties and new members would be chosen by the county executives and mayors of municipalities with representatives on OTB’s board. Representatives for counties without executives would be chosen by boards of supervisors or county legislatures.
State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, pushed for the OTB reform language to be included in the budget and last year introduced legislation aimed at revamping OTB’s operation.
In an interview on Tuesday with the Buffalo News, Kennedy described the changes adopted as part of the budget as “a big victory for the people of Western New York” while suggesting it roots out corruption by removing a board that “demonstrated a blatant disregard for the public good.”
Wallace, who last year introduced her own pieces of legislation aimed at limiting OTB officials from personally benefiting from their work with the entity, said all of the inadequate record-keeping and failure by OTB officials to properly document their use of public resources left “little question” that increased oversight is needed.
She expressed confidence that OTB’s operations will benefit from a new board with a membership that will be proportional to the population of residents within OTB’s service area.
“The board member who represents the nearly one million residents of Erie County will now have 24 votes and the board member who represents the roughly 40,000 residents of Wyoming County will have one vote,” she said. “This change will provide fair representation for those who live in the more populated counties as well as provide much-needed oversight and transparency to the board.”
Former state senator George Maziarz, a Newfane Republican and frequent critic of OTB operations, said he’s not sure the new board will address all the issues that have been lingering at OTB in recent years, however, he does believe it will bring an end to the “current era of corruption” there.
He criticized Niagara County legislators, saying they deserve “much of the blame” for what’s been happening at OTB, noting that many of the public benefit corporation’s top executives are former elected or appointed officials from Niagara County.
“I hope that this does not terminate or end the federal and state investigations into OTB,” he said. “Misuse of the taxpayers’ money is still a crime and they deserve to be held accountable.”
In a statement issued Tuesday evening, OTB Chairman Richard Bianchi said the board was “disappointed” by the state legislature’s decision to authorize the removal of all current directors. He suggested the budget language was “negotiated in secret with no open discussion, debate or input” from member counties.
“In the short term, we will remain focused on fulfilling the responsibilities to our partners in local government as we look to evaluate potential next steps,” Bianchi said.
The OTB board chairman noted that, under its current leadership, the public benefit corporation returned what he described as the “largest distribution of profits ever to member counties and cities.
In 2022, according to Bianchi, OTB set a record with net wins totaling more than $76 million, an increase of 14.5% from the year before. Additionally, he noted, that Batavia Downs Gaming contributed $37.25 million to state education via the New York State Lottery, which he said was also a record, surpassing the 2021 amount by $4.7 million.
“That leadership came from the board of directors,” he said. “We are proud we of the direction and leadership we provided during those historically difficult times.”
