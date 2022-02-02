The mayors of Lockport and North Tonawanda will participate in a Thursday virtual meeting that’s focused on the regional impacts of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed 2022-2023 state budget.
From the LCTV studio in Lockport, Michelle Roman and Austin Tylec will participate in the meeting hosted by Brian Stratton, director of New York State Canal Corporation.
The meeting will be streamed live on LCTV.net and can be viewed on Spectrum channel 1303 or heard on radio channel 90.9 FM.
