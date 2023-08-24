Officials with the New York State Board of Elections are looking ahead to next year and getting word out that they’re going to need a healthy crew of poll workers.
“In 2024, New York will require poll workers for three elections — the presidential primary, federal and state primary, and general election,” said Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, co-executive director of the state Board of Elections. “Presidential elections see the highest turn out with 8 million New Yorkers casting a ballot in 2020. Now more than ever, we need volunteers to support democracy by signing up to serve as poll workers in the upcoming election year.”
To that effect, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission proclaimed Aug. 23 as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.
Zebrowski Stavisky added that poll workers provide a critical service by ensuring elections are open and accessible to all voters. Poll workers prepare the polling place for voting, set up voting equipment, sign-in and process voters, demonstrate voting procedures, assist voters, close the polling place, and canvass and report election results.
Poll workers get paid for training and each election day they work.
“Traditionally, older New Yorkers have taken on the task of serving as poll workers for our elections. In New York State, 55 percent of all poll workers are over the age of 60,” said Raymond J. Riley III , co-executive director of the State Board of Elections.
To be eligible, you must be a New York state registered voter. If you are 17 years old, you may be eligible if your school district participates in a program under Education Law Section 3207-a. Interpreters do not need to be registered voters. You will be assigned within the county where you live.
To apply, voters may fill out an online form found on the Board of Elections’ website found here: https://www.elections.ny.gov/BecomePollworkerForm.html
For any questions, contact the Niagara County Board of Elections or Kathleen McGrath or Jennifer Wilson at the State Board of Elections at 518-474-1953 or by email at INFO@elections.ny.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.