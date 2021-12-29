New York State will be undergoing a ban on single-use Styrofoam food and drink containers, as well as packing peanuts. Initially planned by former governor Andrew Cuomo in 2020, the ban will go into effect on Jan. 1.
Expanded polystyrene foam, commonly referred to with the brand name Styrofoam is regarded as a top contributor to environmental litter, and is difficult and expensive to recycle. Polystyrene is regarded as a major contributor to microplastic pollution, and is also a potential carcinogen.
The ban would extend to stores, restaurants, caterers, food carts, delis, cafeterias, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and universities. It wouldn’t apply to styrofoam packaging used by grocery stores and butcher shops for raw meat or fish, as well as for foods that have been pre-packaged with styrofoam.
Financial hardship waivers to the policy can be received by non-profits who give meals to food insecure people. Such examples include community meal programs, food pantries, and places of worship. Waivers can also be applied for for 12 month periods, and are renewable. Request forms can be found on the website of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
While there are still supply chain concerns about acquiring alternatives to Styrofoam containers, distributors like Frank Michalski, CEO of Chudy Paper, feel it’s for the best in the long term.
“I think it’s a good thing overall,” said Michalski. “Once it’s in place, and the supply chain is able to catch up to the replacement products, it will be good.”
A similarly environmentally focused ban on plastic bags went into effect in New York in March of 2020.
Specific regulations involving the law can be found on the website of the State Department of Environmental Conservation. Questions regarding the ban can be emailed to foamban@dec.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.