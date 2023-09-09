A newly released state audit found the City of Niagara Falls failed to provide adequate sexual harassment prevention training to dozens of employees, uniformed firefighters and five elected officials.
The audit, released on Friday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office, determined, following a review of testing practices involving some employees, that 24% of employees and five of the city’s six elected officials who were involved in the review did not complete annual sexual harassment prevention training.
In addition, the auditors determined that the city’s fire department cancelled its annual training for all 131 of its uniformed personnel, including six of 14 employees who did not complete training for prevention of sexual harassment.
As part of its audit, the state comptroller’s office recommended the city ensure all employees are provided, and complete, annual sexual harassment prevention training and that elected officials, including the mayor and all five members of the city council, are encouraged to do the same.
“A lack of SHP Training is an ongoing risk to the city’s ability to provide employees and other individuals in the workplace with an environment free from sexual harassment,” the audit indicates. “Furthermore, the implications of sexual harassment in the workplace can have a far-reaching impact, from the city’s finances to employee productivity, and to a safe work environment. Therefore, it is important that all employees and other individuals in the workplace complete the city’s annual SHP Training.”
State labor law requires employees to be provided with sexual harassment prevention training on an annual basis. Employees of local governments like the City of Niagara Falls are covered under the law. While it does not expressly require training for local elected officials, such training is encouraged.
In a review involving 65 city representatives, including 59 selected employees, the mayor and members of the Falls city council, the comptroller’s office found 14 employees, or 24%, and five elected officials did not complete annual sexual harassment prevention training. Six of 14 fire department employees involved in the review also did not complete the necessary training.
“The city provided annual SHP Training that met the minimum requirements to most employees and one elected official during the 2021 period and maintained records of who completed the training,” the audit noted. “Newly hired employees were required to complete the training during their orientation. However, the training was not provided to, and therefore not completed by, all employees and elected officials.”
According to the audit, all 19 individuals involved in the auditors’ sample who did not complete the training were not provided the training by city officials. The list of employees included: Six fire department employees, three police department employees, one civil service commissioner, one human resources assistant and one employee each from the law department, library and mayor’s office.
The audit notes that the associate director of human resources did disseminate an interactive, online training module to employees using a city email address. In addition, an in-person group training was provided to laborers in the department of public works. The director told auditors all newly hired city employees, including police department employees, were trained in-person during their orientation. According to the audit, the police department’s training officer disseminated a separate interactive, online training module for police officers, and the fire chief scheduled an in-person training for uniformed personnel.
According to the audit, the in-person training session involving uniformed firefighters was cancelled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, none of the Fire Department’s 131 uniformed fire personnel, including the six from a sample, completed SHP Training in 2021. The director told auditors she was unaware the fire department training had been canceled and there is no citywide monitoring to ensure all city employees completed the training.
The the city’s human resources director told auditors that she did not provide training for the city’s five elected council members.
In response to the audit’s findings, City Administrator Anthony Restaino acknowledged the number of city personnel that did not receive sexual harassment prevention training and planned to centralize all future training through the city’s human resources office to “provide better tracking capability to direct completion.”
“The city recognizes and believes that the centralization of sexual harassment preventative training and other workplace training in the City Human Resources Office, together with broader instruction to executive staff that they are to internally monitor compliance, will result in improvement in this regard,” Restaino wrote in the city’s March 31 response to the audit.
