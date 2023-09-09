Novo Nordisk Inc., one of the nation’s largest insulin manufacturers, has agreed to cap the price of insulin at $35 per monthly prescription for uninsured New York state residents for five years, Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday.
In addition, Novo Nordisk will implement a program with pharmacies to let uninsured patients know before they pay that they are eligible for the insulin cap price.
The Office of the Attorney General previously secured agreements with two other large insulin makers, Eli Lilly and Sanofi, to cap their prices at $35 per month for uninsured residents.
James secured the agreements following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General that found certain insulin users are rationing or foregoing the medication due to the high out-of-pocket cost. Over the past two decades, the list prices of insulin increased dramatically; prices from all manufacturers nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013, and the increases were not driven by insulin manufacturing prices, OAG said.
According to OAG:
• More than 10% of New York residents have diabetes and an estimated 464,000 of them are insulin-dependent.
• Residents of the poorest neighborhoods are 70% more likely to have diabetes; about 16% of adults with diabetes have annual household income of less than $25,000.
• For a person with Type 1 diabetes, average annual spending on insulin rose from about $2,800 in 2012 to $5,700 in 2016.
Novo Nordisk insulin products include Novolog, Novolin and Fisap.
To prompt pharmacies to let uninsured patients know they’re eligible for the $35 cap price, OAG said Novo Nordisk must contract with a third-party messaging company that will notify a pharmacy or pharmacist about the patient’s eligibility immediately as they’re filling their prescription.
The company also agreed to maintain its free-insulin program for low income-qualified users, OAG said.
