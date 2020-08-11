A Falls couple is being forced to sell the properties they own in the city and the proceeds from the sale will be used to create a fund for repairs to the homes.
The announcement of the action against Nicholas and Sharon George was made Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
James said the Georges owned dozens of "dilapidated rental properties across Niagara Falls that are in severe disrepair and pose a danger to the health and safety of tenants." Their properties were identified as having "countless violations and complaints" from a range of local government agencies."
With many of those violations still pending, James said the Georges have agreed to sell their properties to an entity or entities that have an interest in "restoring and preserving the apartments and enacting a long-term management plan to properly maintain the residences."
“Tenants have a right to safe housing, and my office will be vigilant in protecting this right,” the Attorney General said. “These residents deserve to have these properties revitalized and rehabilitated instead of lining the pockets of those who allowed them to fall apart. Today is a victory for tenants, and we will continue to monitor this agreement."
Investigators said the Georges, for several decades, had failed to employ proper building maintenance staff, choosing instead to use "certain unqualified tenants to volunteer their time" to make repairs. The AG's office said that led to numerous complaints from Falls building inspectors and Niagara County Department of Health inspectors.
The complaints included, but were not limited to, reports of defective smoke and fire alarms, non-working plumbing, lack of electricity and heating, and vermin infestation. The case was referred to the Office of the Attorney General by Neighborhood Legal Services.
“I can confidently say that the lives of many tenants challenged by poverty in Niagara County will be markedly improved by this settlement,” said Matthew Finamore, a staff attorney with Neighborhood Legal Services. “Thanks to Attorney General James and her office for their tireless work to obtain this important result."
The sale of the properties must be completed by Nov. 1, 2021 and may only be extended with the written consent of the Attorney General. Pending the sales, the Georges are not allowed to evict any tenants from the properties.
None of the funds collected from the sales will go to the Georges. The money will be held in an escrow account and the buyers of the properties will have access to those funds in order to make necessary repairs to restore the properties to safe, habitable conditions.
If the Georges do not meet the terms of the settlement, they face a $50,000 fine.
