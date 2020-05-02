Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that the results of the state's completed antibody testing study, shows an infection rate of 12.3%.
The survey developed a baseline infection rate by testing 15,000 people at grocery stores and community centers across the state over the past two weeks. Of those tested, 11.5% of women tested positive and 13.1% of men tested positive.
“When we started on (April 22), we have 2,900 people surveyed at that time. We had about a 13.9 percent, just about 14 percent, infection rate statewide. It then went up to about 14.9 and today it is down to 12.3,” Cuomo said,. “Seeing it go down to 12 percent, may only be a couple of points, but it's better than seeing it go up, that's for sure.”
In Western New York, the positive case rate is 6% which is highest percentage in the upstate region.
“Statewide, you see it's basically flat,” Cuomo said. “ But Erie County, which is Buffalo, has been problematic.”
As of Friday night, 3,472 people total have tested positive for COVID-19 in Erie County and 283 people have died.
On Friday, Niagara County officials announced that there are now 488 positive cases with 25 deaths.
The state is still seeing about 900 new infections every day.
“That is still an unacceptably high rate,” Cuomo said of the statewide numbers. “We're trying to understand exactly why that is, who are those 900? Where is it coming from? What can we do to now refine our strategies to find out where those new cases are being generated, and then get to those areas, get to those place, get to those people to try to target our attack.”
Cuomo also announced that the state will distribute over seven million more cloth masks to vulnerable New Yorkers and essential workers across the state. The masks will be distributed as follows:
• 500,000 for NYCHA residents
• 500,000 for farm workers
• 1 million for vulnerable populations, including the mental health and developmental disabled communities
• 500,000 for homeless shelters
• 2 million for elderly New Yorkers and nursing homes
• 1 million for faith-based organizations and food banks
• 2 million for grocery stores, supermarkets and food delivery workers
The state will also distribute $25 million to food banks across the state through the Nourish New York Initiative. The Nourish New York initiative, announced earlier this week by Governor Cuomo, is working to quickly reroute New York's surplus agricultural products to the populations who need them most through New York's network of food banks.
Western New York will see $2.1 million of the funds.
