Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain ending early. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 35. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.