State agency hires firm to assist in Rainbow Mall project

The state agency overseeing development in downtown Niagara Falls has agreed to hire an architectural firm to assist in the process of redeveloping the vacant portion of the old Rainbow Centre Mall building, which was once eyed for a $150 million private development project.
The board of directors for the state-run USA Niagara Development Corp. approved a contract for architectural and engineering services with Marvel Architects, a firm that will assist the state in redesigning the empty portion of the mall building for use as a mixed-development site featuring pedestrian access through the center of the building.
Four proposals were received and a committee, consisting of people from both USAN and the City of Niagara Falls, chose the one designed by Marvel Architects.
Previously, the Rainbow Centre Mall was the subject of a $150 Million development called WonderFalls. It would have been a center of activity for downtown Niagara Falls.
USA Niagara President Anthony Villardo said that while the original WonderFalls project, presented by the state's preferred developer Uniland, will not come to pass, he believes the current effort will aid in ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown Niagara Falls.
"This project is going to happen," Vilardo said. “We could not be more excited to partner with the City of Niagara Falls and Marvel Architects on rethinking the Rainbow Centre. Marvel’s approach to redesigning the former mall will bring a fresh perspective to this key downtown property. For too long, the Rainbow Centre has been an impediment to development and acted as a barrier between the city and its waterfront. Marvel has an impressive portfolio of adaptive reuse projects, and we look forward to bringing a great project to Niagara Falls.”
In December 2019, USAN entered into an agreement with the City of Niagara Falls to undertake the adaptive reuse of the remaining mall space as a civic improvement project. A panel of experts from the Urban Land Institute developed a series of recommendations to allow for greater public access and walkability, develop newer commercial opportunities, and modernize necessary parking resources to support new and existing businesses at the site.
The new redevelopment would bring up to 200,000 square feet of available space. Officials say the current project will include attractions, other entertainment venues or partnerships with the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute.
When the project was still being developed as WonderFalls in 2014, plans were initially announced by Uniland, an Amherst developer, for a 300-room hotel and an indoor waterpark.
Last year, citing a change in "project economics," Uniland officials announced that they were no longer moving forward with the effort.
“We pushed through many roadblocks over the years but, in the end, the project simply cannot be sustainable given the required costs," company officials said in a statement in December.
It is unknown when the development will be completed since it is back in the early stages of development once again.
Vilardo said Marvel Architects will be responsible for working with the city, USAN, the Culinary Institute, stakeholder focus groups, and local associated agencies such as the NFTA. In doing this, they will expand and define the future programming requirements for the Rainbow Centre Mall’s design, pedestrian access, street-scaping, structured parking, site features and future retail development assumptions.
Mayor Robert Restaino said he's confident the project will assist in the rebirth of downtown Niagara Falls.
“The Rainbow Centre is a critical part of the downtown core,” Restaino said. “The effort to find a new purpose for the space is exciting and another important step in the recreation of our entertainment district. Marvel Architects PLLC will bring world-class design and architectural style to a very critical piece of our downtown. I am excited to review the project going forward and I am sure it will be a centerpiece addition to the district.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.