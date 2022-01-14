Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as extreme cold temperatures and increasing winds push across the state Saturday, dropping temperatures and wind chill values to dangerous levels.
Wind chill warnings were in effect from 7 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday with wind chill values expected to drop as low as -20 degrees across Western New York and -40 degrees in the North Country and along Lake Ontario. Low temperatures will range from 10 to -20 degrees across the state.
Emergency response officials are also monitoring a possible snowstorm that is forecast to begin Sunday evening and last into Monday, bringing heavy snow to several regions across the state and potential coastal flooding to parts of Long Island.
"New Yorkers should prepare now for a serious blast of arctic air tonight and Saturday," Hochul said. "Temperatures and wind chill values like these can be both dangerous and damaging, so limit your exposure and layer-up if you must venture outside, especially our Bills fans in Orchard Park Saturday night. Our state's Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring the forecast for a possible snowstorm that could hit Sunday night and last into Monday, and we stand ready to assist local governments should they need help."
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for multiple counties in the Western New York and several other regions.
Forecasts call for a winter storm to impact the state on Sunday evening into Monday, but there remains uncertainty for precipitation types and amounts. New Yorkers are encouraged to monitor the forecast as details become clearer over the weekend.
For a complete listing of weather advisories in your area, visit your area's National Weather Service website.
