Starpoint Central School District’s 2023-2024 budget shows no increase in the school tax rate.
The budget, which was adopted by the school board on April 17, lists the full tax rate at $15.04 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is the same as the 2022-2023 rate, according to Jonathan Andrews, director of administrative services.
The spending plan comes in at $64.95 million, $3.32 million more than this year’s spending plan. The tax levy is increasing by 3.78% year over year, but Andrews said the increase stays under the state tax cap by $110,000.
Andrews attributed the flat tax rate to increased overall assessed property value in the district.
“We are a growing community and are seeing an enrollment increase in the school,” he said.
The $3 million spending increase in 2023-2024 is attributed to generally rising costs as well as additions to payroll. Andrews said eight full-time equivalent employees, two long-term substitute teachers and a second School Resource Officer will be hired.
Administration projected Starpoint will receive $16.2 million in state foundational aid, an increase of $2.8 million over its 2022-2023 aid.
The annual public hearing on the adopted budget is scheduled for May 2. The public vote on the budget will take place on May 16 at the high school.
