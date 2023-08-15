PENDELTON — The head coach of the Starpoint Schools high school wrestling team has lost his job a week after the school district’s Board of Education met in a two-hour closed-door session to discuss an investigation into what have been described as “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of (the) varsity wrestling team.”
Those allegations led to the cancellation of the wrestling team’s 2022-2023 season in early February. At that time, the team was undefeated and had recently won the state dual championship.
The claims also resulted in violation criminal charges against two members of the wrestling team and their emergency suspension from classes. The wrestlers, one 17-years-old and the other, 18-years-old, were each charged with one count of second-degree harassment in connection with an incident that occurred on Jan. 25 at a private practice facility used by the wrestling team on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield. The facility is known as “The Barn.”
Two additional counts of second-degree harassment against each wrestler were filed in Pendleton for incidents that reportedly occurred during practices at the high school on Jan. 23 and 24.
Head coach Steve Hart confirmed that he was informed that the school district would not be renewing his contract to coach the wrestling team. Hart, who is employed full-time in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University at Buffalo, was a part-time employee of the Starpoint School District.
Sources tell the Gazette that the district decided not to renew the contract of the wrestling team’s assistant coach and that two other coaches have tendered their resignations.
Phone calls and messages left for District Superintendent Sean Croft seeking comment on the employment decisions were not immediately returned.
Since the cancellation of the wrestling team’s season, the school district has contended they are conducting an investigation into claims of sexual harassment involving members of the wrestling team under Title IX of the United States Code. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that is part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.
The school board indicated that the purpose of the its Aug. 4 closed-door executive session was to receive updates on pending litigation related to its Title IX investigation and to discuss “the employment of an individual in the district.” Croft said, after the executive session, that no actions were taken by the board and that the Title IX investigation was “coming to a conclusion.”
Croft also indicated that the district was dealing with a flurry of litigation related to the wrestling team.
“We have a number of notice of claims against us from those involved, but nothing has moved on that end yet,” the superintendent said.
