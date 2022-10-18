Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.