New magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines aren’t cheap.
A high-quality machine can cost up to $1 million or more.
So Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been actively looking to raise the funds to replace its 12-year-old machine. On Monday, the hospital got a check that may help it get its fundraising drive over the finish line.
“This is really incredible. How did you raise this much money?” Memorial President & CEO Joseph Ruffolo asked as he stared at a check for $12,000 delivered to him by the students, teachers and staff at Starpoint Middle School.
“It was the students really,” teacher Kelsey Leitten, a sixth grade teacher at the school, and one of the fundraising event organizers, said.
The middle school’s annual Color Run to Crush Cancer, which consisted of a run where students are covered in crushed chalk, a basket raffle and a combination of a pie-throwing contest and dunk tank where students got to mush a pie or dunk a teacher, brought in the cash. Each of the roughly 300 middle school students who participated in the event also contributed $25 each to the fund-raising total.
“I think it’s a testament to our students and our staff,” middle school principal Corey Gray said. “I think it’s just another example of our team and the Starpoint community giving back. It’s what we promote, to be contributing citizens and support those who have less.”
The event took place over three weeks and Leitten said the money just kept adding up.
“We were looking to find an event that would work for all the kids. We wanted to engage the students,” Leitten said. “Every time we counted the money it was astounding.”
The Starpoint donation will go directly toward the medical center’s campaign to acquire a new 3T MRI machine. Ruffolo said that will allow the MRI Imaging Center of Niagara to provide equal and immediate access to higher quality scans and faster cancer diagnoses to a community with above average cancer rates.
“The need you’re fulfilling is so huge,” Ruffolo told the Starpoint teachers and students who delivered the donation. “Our current MRI (machine) is over 12 years old. We’re going to be going from the horse and buggy to the galaxy. It’s going to save lives.”
Starpoint Middle students Stephen Carlson, Samantha Rucci, and Peter McGrath presented the check to Ruffolo. McGrath said he was “pretty sure it was a lot of collaboration between the teachers and students” that led to the success of the fundraising event.
“Honestly, I’m as surprised as you are that we raised this much money,” McGrath told a reporter. “It really shows that the student population can really make a difference in the community they live in.”
