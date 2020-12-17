All schools in the Starpoint district will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, and all instruction is going remote, while select students and staff are Covid-tested.
According to district Superintendent Sean Croft, 600 students and 80 staff members, will be given a COVID-19 rapid test by appointment. Those to be tested are being selected by the district. The testing will take two days, Croft said.
The test subject numbers equal 20% of in-persons students, teachers and staff, as mandated by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in communities that are designated as being in the “yellow zone.”
The school district ended up in the yellow zone this past Monday, when the state put the designation on the greater Lockport / 14094 ZIP code area. The designation indicates a 3% Covid positivity rate over the prior 10 days along with week-over-week growth in daily hospital admission rates.
Monday and Tuesday are the last two days of school before the holiday break and that’s why they were chosen as testing days, according to Croft.
“I didn’t want to bother parents during the break. It’s a time to relax,” he said.
