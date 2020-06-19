Starpoint graduates set to star in 'Walk to Remember'

Gavin Lyness is leaving the Starpoint Central School District as one of the seniors of the Class of 2020. Bound for West Point, Lyness said the last couple of months has been about "keeping his head up."
"I kept working, because even though there's nothing to prepare for, I want to stay in shape and make life as normal as I could," he said.
As just one individual in a class of almost 200, Lyness has not had what anyone can call a "normal" year. Caught in a pandemic that none of them could've predicted, he and his classmates watched as the rest of the school year went up in smoke and many traditions enjoyed and treasured by millions across the country, were also cancelled. And one of those traditions was a "normal" graduation.
To try to make up for this, faculty and administrators have tried their best to turn around a bad situation around.
"This class is especially close to me because I taught them since 6th grade and not everybody can say that," Kelly Tomasello said. "I taught at the middle school ... and then I decided to move up .. one I moved up, that's when they moved up."
Tomasello is the class advisor for the Starpoint Class of 2020 and has been videographing all of the new-normal traditions that Starpoint has to offer. She has not done it alone – students from the video club have helped out.
"One of them is a senior, his name is Nick Gerwitz," Tomasello said. "He's actually going to school for film. He's amazing and I have no doubt that he's going to be famous someday."
Gerwitz will start attending Buffalo State in the fall and has been making short movies since the age 15.
"The last coupe of years in high school I just started to tap into that passion and made amazing short films for my YouTube channel and sharing all these stories with the world now," he said. "For my senior year, half of it was BOCES, where I did a film program to see what that was about."
While he didn't want to become completely involved with a video that is about him, Gerwitz will be filming part of virtual graduation called, "A Walk to Remember."
"He's going to film the closing clip, which is going to be all the kids, as many as he can get, to throw their caps up into the air," Tomasello said. "He's probably going to get all the kids in a circle and he'll stand in the middle. They'll all throw their caps, and possibly their masks (in the air) ... my student, Nick, can get that in a very beautiful way. Maybe they'll be spiraling down or falling in slow motion. ... He's great at that."
The rest of the video will include shots of students walking with their parents – each family given time to remember in the halls. It'll also show each student as a kindergartener, a middle school picture and their junior picture, and then a clip of them walking across the stage.
"The video itself is basically going to be speeches," Tomasello said. "They're shot in different places of the school so you're not just standing at a podium. Because of this being virtual, we have this opportunity to showcase parts of the school that the kids will miss."
"It was a lot of just keeping my head down and working, working hard," Lyness said of his time at Starpoint. "I want to say thank you because without all those people affecting my life. I don't think that any of us would be where we are, because it's not just you that makes you, you. It's all those other influences and mentors you have along the way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.