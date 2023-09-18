Starpoint Central District has completed a Title IX investigation and stands by its decision to cancel the wrestling team’s postseason.
In a joint press release Monday from Superintendent Sean Croft and the Board of Education, Starpoint announced the conclusion of the investigation by an independent decision-maker, but said there are “no plans to release the Title IX report and will have limited public comment.”
The district has been investigating alleged inappropriate conduct by one or more members of the varsity wrestling team after canceling the remainder of the season in early February, while removing two members of the team from classes.
The claims of inappropriate conduct resulted in violation criminal charges against two members of the team, who were each charged with one count of second-degree harassment for an incident that occurred Jan. 25 at a private practice in the Town of Wheatfield.
“Protecting the members of this school community has informed all decisions and actions from the very first moment we learned of a series of troubling allegations regarding the Starpoint wrestling program in January 2023,” the press release said. “Together we stand by our decision to cancel the second half of the wrestling season, our decision regarding coaching appointments for the upcoming season and our obligation to initiate a Title IX investigation to ensure a fair and impartial process to investigate the allegations.”
Starpoint held a special board meeting Aug. 3, with nearly the entirety of the two hours being spent in executive session to discussing pending litigation and the employment of an individual in the district.
Shortly thereafter, the board decided not to reappoint multiple wrestling coaches, including head coach Steve Hart, who led Starpoint to its first-ever state dual championship in January. The remaining wrestling coaches resigned before the board convened.
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that is part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.
Additionally, Croft and the Board will announce a task force of “members of the school community, the community at large and outside experts” to review the school’s code of conduct.
Members of the wrestling program and parents have lamented that the district has not listened to their thoughts and desires and have lamented a lack of transparency during the process. There is currently an online petition aimed at reinstating Hart and his staff.
