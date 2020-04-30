Falls police detectives say they have a suspect in custody and are seeking two others in connection with three stabbings in the city over the past four days.
The latest incident of violence occurred around 9:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Pierce Avenue. Officers said they responded to a report of “a man stabbed in the head.”
Patrol officers said when they first arrived on scene, they found an 18-year-old man bleeding from a head wound and holding a towel on the wound to stem the bleeding.
The victim told officers he had given Shawn A. Sweet, 20, 478 18th St., a BB gun “a few days ago,” but had become concerned that he could get in trouble for that. The teen said he went to get the BB gun back from Sweet, taking a knife with him.
Sweet reportedly refused to return the BB gun and the victim said the two men began to argue. The victim said Sweet was able to get his knife away from him and began stabbing him “multiple times in the right side of the head, the right thigh and possibly other locations.”
The victim was transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment. Detectives said they were able to locate Sweet and took him into custody.
Sweet has been charged with first-degree assault.
The rash of stabbings began on Sunday with an incident in the 500 block of 20th Street. The victim, an otherwise unidentified Buffalo man, had been dropped off at around 8:20 p.m. at the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
The victim’s girlfriend told patrol officers that the pair are homeless and had been staying at a home on 20th Street that is also occupied by her ex-boyfriend, identified to police as Jamel J. Lyons, 26, of Buffalo.
The woman said she and Lyons had gotten into an argument and that she had called for a cab to pick her boyfriend and her up before the situation got any worse. While waiting for the cab, the woman said Lyons and her boyfriend began arguing.
As the argument escalated, the woman said Lyons began stabbing her boyfriend, with a 6- to 8-inch knife on the front porch of the 20th Street home. The victim then “stumbled to the cab” as it arrived.
Police said the cabbie told them the victim was “bleeding pretty good” when he entered the cab. The driver said he pulled away with the victim in the rear seat, but returned the home to pick up the victim’s girlfriend.
The driver said a group of people chased after the cab, with one woman hitting the vehicle with a tree branch.
Officers said the victim was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before being transferred to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo in critical condition.
Investigators said they are now actively looking to locate Lyons.
Detectives said they are also seeking a suspect in the assault of a 42-year-old man in the 1700 block of Pierce Avenue around 2:24 am. Tuesday.
Patrol officers again went to Memorial Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim. When they arrived they found the victim, “covered in blood” and being treated for stab wounds to his right shoulder, his lower left abdomen and the webbing on his left hand.
Officers said the victim’s abdomen had been “eviscerated” and described the wound as “deep.”
Police said the victim was uncooperative and refused to answer questions before being taken to the Erie County Medical Center. Officers later determined the crime scene was on Pierce Avenue and were able to obtain a description of a possible suspect.
The suspect is described as 6-feet-4 Latino male with a heavy build with a black eye, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and flip-fops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.