St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown was named one of 22 recipients of the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s Sacred Sites grants. The funding will go toward roof and gutter repairs and foundation repointing.
Of the $250,000 awarded to grant recipients, $3,000 will go to St. John’s.
“Our grants help maintain historic religious institutions that often anchor their communities,” said Peg Breen, president of New York Landmarks Conservancy.
Completed in 1878, St. John’s is one of a few Gothic Revival-style, board-and-batten churches in Western New York. The congregation was established in 1759 at the British garrison of Fort Niagara, with several windows salvaged from an Ontario church in the 1930s.
Outside of the congregation, the church eased 1,000 people through activities like visits to home-bound members and nursing home residents, hosting two weekly AA meetings, hosting the annual Strawberry Festival, Lions Club meetings, and the annual blessing of the animals on St. Francis Day.
The Sacred Sites program provides congregations with matching grants for planning and implementing exterior restoration projects, along with technical assistance and workshops. Since 1986, over 1,600 grants totaling almost $15 has been awarded to 840 religious institutions statewide.
