A man from St. Catharines, Ontario has a confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to a report published Friday by the Niagara Falls Review in Canada.
The Review reported that public health officials are still trying to determine how the 84-year-old man acquired the potentially deadly disease.
Health officials told the Review that Niagara's first COVID-19 patient did not acquire the infection by traveling abroad. Health officials suggested the man may have come into contact with a family member who was traveling abroad but did not show symptoms immediately upon returning to Canada. One of the patient's family members has been isolated, according to the Review report.
The Review indicated that the patient was transferred to the St. Catharines hospital on Tuesday for an another medical issue, then subsequently tested for COVID-19. The test came back positive late Thursday night.
The paramedics and health care professionals who cared for the patient prior to the COVID-19 test are also being isolated as a precaution, the Review reported. However, those health care worker are not being tested yet because health officials say, before the onset of symptoms, individuals were more likely to test negative.
Public health officials are working on identifying anyone else the patient came into contact with and where he may have been infected.
The information contained in this story was first reported by the Niagara Falls Review in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
