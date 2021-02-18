NORTH TONAWANDA — The newest of several businesses coming to North Tonawanda, SPoT Coffee opened its doors on Webster Street on Monday. It's located in the former North Tonawanda History Center Building.
City officials will be welcoming the business to Webster Street during an event at 1 p.m. today.
Ralph Dailey, the franchise owner and local developer, said the community response has been incredible, with many residents singing the praises of this new business.
“I’ve had over 40,000 Facebook hits,” Dailey said. “We put out a call for artists, every Spot has local art. We don’t sell it, we just provide a venue for it. I had 1,262 submissions for at space from the community. But, people love it. The decor is industrial marine ... It’s a great hang-out place. And people like new places here, for years there hasn’t been much activity.”
Dailey said some of the primary challenges in getting project to competition involved upgrading the building and bringing it to code. He said there weren’t sprinklers, fire alarms or other means of fire prevention. The building also got a new facade, which wasn’t easy as well. He chose the building on Webster Street because of its centralized location.
Mayor Arthur Pappas has thanked Michael Zimmerman, director of Lumber City Community Development, for getting this project off the ground.
Located at the newly redeveloped 54 Webster St., SPoT Coffee features coffee, tea, espresso and smoothies. The daily menu features breakfast and lunch items such as salads, sandwiches, baked goods, pizzas and more.
54 Webster Street, the historic former G.C. Murphy department store building, was purchased by local developer Dailey in 2018. The mixed-use property will include El Gringo Mexican Cantina in the storefront adjacent to SPoT Coffee as well as second story apartment units and additional commercial tenants.
