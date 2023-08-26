LEWISTON — After 25 years away from the village, the Spirit of Victory sculpture will soon make its way home.
The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees approved the relocation at its meeting Monday and Lewiston metal artist Dan Buttery will oversee the process. The trustees originally wanted the statue moved to the grounds of the red brick building, but changed their preference to Academy Park.
Buttery helped restore the sculpture with Michael Hibbard last year, and said villagers he spoke with afterwards wanted it back.
The sculpture currently stands off Lower River Road near Joseph Davis State Park, agents of which would help move it, according to Buttery.
“It’s sad that it’s there because no one gets to see it down there,” Buttery said.
The potential location of the sculpture in Academy Park is the entrance at the Portage Road intersection, across the street from the Cask + Cow restaurant.
Buttery hopes the sculpture can be moved next spring. He said a concrete base must be installed, and landscaping work done, first.
The sculpture, created by Tom Mullany, was originally installed at Artpark in 1989, and was relocated in 1998 after former Lewiston Council on the Arts leaders Eva Nicklas and Irene Rykzaszewski found parts of it in the woods. Artpark also had a policy of no permanent installations at the time.
The sculpture was originally titled “Drums Along the Niagara,” referencing drums of toxic waste buried in Niagara County. It was renamed “Spirit of Victory” to avoid negative connotations.
The village board also approved creation of a mural on the Academy Park restroom walls, designed by artist Maureen Kellick. Buttery will provide a park bench near the mural and, potentially, other pieces.
Starting from the west wall and going along the south, east and north walls, the mural will feature the Niagara River going along fertile land, a bike along the Niagara Escarpment with the Lewiston-Queenston bridge in the distance, the phrase “Welcome to Lewiston” in a postcard font above the Niagara Gorge, and the Niagara River Greenway Commission logo. All sides of the mural can be photo opportunity spots.
Painting is planned for May 27 through July 6.
The project is part of the Greenway Commission’s effort to install art along the Niagara River Shoreline Trail, stretching from Old Fort Niagara State Park to Gallagher Beach in Buffalo. Greenway Administrative Director Lisa Vitello said they would search for funding for these projects.
“Public art is a greenway priority along with getting people on the bike path,” Vitello said, calling Academy Park one of the greenway’s major gateways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.