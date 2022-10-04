LEWISTON — The Spirit of Victory sculpture at Joseph Davis State Park will receive some much-needed restoration work, with local artists taking the project on.
Irene Rykzaszewski, the executive director for the Lewiston Council on the Arts, said it would need one of its wings fixed, structural repairs, power washing work, a new base, landscaping work, and some new benches.
“It’s a quiet, contemplative park,” Rykzaszewski said. “We’re going to try and enhance that atmosphere there.”
The sculpture, created by Tom Mullany and originally titled “Drums Along the Niagara” as a reference to the drums of toxic waste buried in Niagara County, was originally installed at Artpark in 1989. It relocated to its current site in 1998 after Rykzaszewski and Eva Nicklas, the artistic director for the Council on the Arts, found parts of it in the woods near Artpark, which had a policy of no permanent art installations at the time. Nicklas said that statue was the first one the council ever sited.
They were able to get Mullany to come back, got permission to move the sculpture, set it up with all the components they were able to find, and give it its current name since the artist did not want any negative connotations with it.
“It turned into a community event that everyone had a hand in,” Nicklas said.
Two Lewiston metal artists, Michael Hibbard and Dan Buttery, will handle the restoration, with the arts council thinking about getting hold of the original artists before deciding on using local artists.
“It’s a community project, so we figured we’d use local talent,” Rykzaszewski said.
Hibbard, who also owns Gallo Coal Fired Kitchen, wanted to bring on Buttery for this project since the two are friends and its a two-person job. Buttery has created new signs for storefronts along Center Street, worked for State Parks, and is creating a new Lewiston Landing sign for the village.
New York State Parks is donating some of its labor to help do landscaping on the site. The Town of Lewiston is giving the council on the arts donations of equipment, along with preparing the site with electrical outlets for lighting.
Rykzaszewski and Nicklas both hope the restoration work can be finished this autumn before the weather gets bad, with a rededication ceremony planned when the work is finished.
