Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps to perform in Falls

A free performance by the Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps will take place on Sunday in the Niagara Falls High School Football Stadium located at 4455 Porter Road. An open rehearsal will run from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by a special performance at 4 p.m.
Founded in 1976, Spirit of Atlanta quickly rose to drum corps prominence with a sixth-place finish in only the corps’ second season. Well known during its formative years for a huge brass sound and performances that evoked the soulful and sultry persona of its southern hometown region, the group has claimed a spot in Drum Corps International’s World Championship Finals 20 times since 1978.
“While our annual Drums Along the Waterfront (DATW) event remains on hiatus for a second year due to pandemic concerns, we are thrilled to bring a taste of DCI to Western New York to help fill the void for the activity’s avid fan base,” said event organizer Jack Gaylord Jr. “In addition to the rehearsal and performance, Spirit of Atlanta’s Drum Line will also take part in a special stage performance at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ted Reinhardt’s Western New York Drumming Festival at Old Man River, 375 Niagara St. in Tonawanda (See below). That event is also free and open to the public.”
Event organizers are asking those in attendance to please respect social distancing from members of the Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps who are traveling in a “COVID bubble,” according to Gaylord.
Drum Corps International has a long-standing relationship with the Niagara Falls School District, which has previously hosted the World Champion Cavaliers of Rosemont, Illinois, while in WNY for their participation in Drums Along the Waterfront. In 2019, the district also hosted the “Rhythm at the Rapids” drum corps competition featuring the top corps in the Open Class Division.
For more information on Spirit of Atlanta Drum & Bugle Corps, visit spiritofatlanta.org.
Drumming Festival on Sunday
The Ted Reinhardt Western NY Drumming Festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Old Man River at 375 Niagara St., Tonawanda,
This event is free and open to all ages and levels of musical experience. The charity event benefits the Ted Reinhardt and Bruce Brucato Memorial Fund at Kenmore East High School. The fund gives $500 scholarships to seniors going to college for music or a music related field.
Local drummers are invited to set up their drum kits, congas and djembes on the street and play along to recorded tracks all at the same time.
Both Reinhardt and Brucato are Inducted members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and were highly respected musicians throughout the WNY music community.
The day will include prize drawings, a drummer’s flea market and drum clinics as well as a vendor area featuring products and services for dedicated musicians and drummers.
The Ted Reinhardt Western New York Drumming Festival hopes to collect donations for the Scholarship Fund as well as baby diapers, socks, underwear and clothing which can be brought to this event for WNY Drummers for Homeless People.
