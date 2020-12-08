Spending down, tax levy up in 2021 county budget

LOCKPORT — Despite a flurry of amendments proposed by Democratic members, the Niagara County Legislature approved the 2021 county's budget on a party-line vote Tuesday night.
The spending plan, supported by eight Republican caucus members and opposed by four Democrats, cuts spending and jobs while also increasing the property tax levy.
The increase does not exceed the state’s property tax cap, yet the 2021 levy will be 2.95% higher than the 2020 levy. That will generate an expected $86 million of revenue.
The estimated full value county tax rate is $6.49 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That's the rate to be applied in the town of Lockport, where full market value assessment is maintained. The highest rate, $12.26 per $1,000 of value, will be applied in Wheatfield.
The budget projects 2021 sales tax revenue of $761.8 million, virtually identical to the 2020 budget projection. County officials have said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic this year, they expect to "hit that (sales tax) number."
The 2021 budget totals $361.8 million, a 1.74% or $6.4 million cut from the 2020 bottom line, $368.3 million.
"We feel we put together a very responsible budget in a very difficult year," Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, R-Sanborn, said.
Democrats had sought to cut nearly $1.3 million from the spending plan with more than a dozen budget amendment resolutions. Most of them were defeated on 8-4 party line votes.
Among the Democratic proposals was the elimination of the legislature clerk's post, for savings of $81,370.
"We bring this every year," Legislator Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, said. "I understand state law, you need to have a legislature clerk, but that can be in name only."
The Democratic majority leader said 2021 was the perfect time to eliminate the post, with longtime clerk Mary Jo Tamburlin retiring. The legislators had honored her 12 years of service during a business meeting prior to the budget meeting.
Pointing to Tamburlin, Legislator Richard Andres, R- North Tonawanda, said, "I have seen a distinct value in having a dedicated clerk."
Related Democratic proposals to eliminate the county public information officer's post and then create a combined legislature clerk/PIO also went down to defeat. Virtuoso argued that combining those positions would save about $89,000.
"Back when we were in control of the legislature, we had the clerk of the legislature do the press releases," Virtuoso said. "It worked fine."
But Legislator Randy R. Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, called the pubic information officer's job "crucial," a position echoed by Andres.
"We have seen over the course of the pandemic how crucial this position has been," he said.
And County Manger Richard Updegrove said budget officials had already taken action to cut costs.
"We've eliminated 29 positons. We made an effort earlier this year to combine positions," Updegrove said.
Tamburlin told legislators, "There is no way the (legislature clerk) can handle what the (public information officer) does for us."
Republican legislators also rejected Democratic budget amendments that would have eliminated the job of the county auditor, slashed a confidential assistant's post in the Department of Public Works, cut $62,000 for a high-powered lobbying firm, reduced contributions to the county's self insurance fund, dropped a contract administrator, reduced spending on gas for county vehicles, added to sales tax revenue projections and sliced more than $13,000 for travel.
"I don't think we'll be going out to travel to conferences much next year," Virtuoso said. "Our minority caucus proposed $1.3 million in cuts. And every one was voted down."
Updegrove noted that 2021 will be the 10th consecutive year in which the county tax levy increase has stayed below the tax cap.
The bulk of the job cuts in the budget come from the county clerk's and sheriff’s offices, which are the county’s two largest divisions. Some of the jobs that are being eliminated were vacant and left open in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The county manager said 19 county workers have opted-in to an early retirement program that will create savings of about $335,000 in 2021.
Funding from the CARES Act will reduce the county’s Medicaid costs by $2.3 million. Health insurance expenses for county employees are expected to be reduced by $1 million.
