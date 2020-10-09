After spending five years as the pastor of the Trinity Baptist Church, the members have decided to hold a special celebration for the Rev. Jimmie Hardaway and his wife, Karen.
Darlene Johns, a member of the church, has been organizing the event, which was originally slated to take place at Antonio’s. However, the pandemic forced Johns to rethink the plan. The drive-by celebration enables people to social distance and recognize the work of the church's pastor.
“We’re going to have a photographer,” Johns said. "We’re going to have drive-by to greet the pastor. Then the next table will be hamburgers and hot dogs ready to go, already wrapped in paper bags, with no touching. We’re looking for it to be a good day.”
She said there haven’t been any challenges in getting this event together and most people have been cooperative. While the church has been made pandemic friendly, Johns said that members are not going to take a chance with the celebration. For the most part, there will just be music playing from a sound system.
Johns said Rev. Hardaway came to the church at a time when there hadn’t been a pastor for some time due to a retirement. Since Rev. Hardaway came to the church, it has been a new era, she said. He has made it handicapped accessible and has been able to make the church a better place to worship.
Cars will be assembling at Harry Abate Elementary School, no later than 2:45. The drive-by celebration will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
