LEWISTON — Impassioned residents spoke against plans for a Townline Road solar farm during a public hearing Monday at the Lewiston Town Board meeting.
The speakers, all owners of property surrounding the proposed solar farm at 4616 Townline Road, expressed concern regarding fire hazards due to a gas line beneath the property, worry at the unsightliness of the solar panels, fear of decline in property values and questions about who will pay for the recycling and removal of the panels at the end of their use.
Susan Mielke, owns property that abuts the proposed site. “I, like everyone else, have a safety concern,” she said. “The main trunk line for the gas companies runs straight across the back of those fields. What if there is a fire? It could be disastrous. Where is the equipment to fight these fires?”
Roberta Kloda, an environmental scientist whose farm is next door to the proposed solar farm, is worried about the disruption of the land. “My biggest concern is the runoff and soil disruption that will occur during construction,” she said after the meeting, noting her concern that construction will impact her farm and the farms downstream.
Kloda asked several times who would be responsible to pay if the project was shut down or went into foreclosure.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick explained there was a decommission bond the company had to purchase before they could begin the project that would be valued at $602,280.
“Who would be responsible if that money is not enough?” Kloda asked. Broderick noted that the town engineer has assured him the money in the decommission bond would be enough and the town engineer, Robert P Lannon Jr., agreed adding, “In my mind that is more than adequate for what is to be done.”
Kloda asked what might happen if the property goes into foreclosure.
“If property goes into foreclosure before then somebody is going to get a solar farm that profits whatever the homeowner is making per year,” he said, estimating that the new owner might earn “$25,000, $30,000 per year, somewhere in that ballpark.”
Another neighbor, Charlotte Patterson, who lives across the street from the proposed farm, was deeply concerned about property values declining from the solar farm. “Yes, they are going to benefit from it but the town’s responsibility is to all of us, so how can the town grant them such a reward at the detriment to all of us?”
Beyond that, Councilman John Jacoby said that since the first three solar farms were approved in the town, the planning board has tried to respond to resident concerns. “Our planning board demands much more,” he said, including further setbacks from the road and better landscaping and screening to hide the solar panels, among other restrictions.
Jared Perram, a senior project developer for the company that will build the solar farm, SaturnPower of Baden, Ontario, noted that his company has gone through all the steps toward approval, including an on-site visit by the Army Corp of Engineers, and a presentation to the Lewiston Environmental Commission, and are waiting on decisions by both groups. Regarding the resident’s fire concerns, he noted the gas lines are 80 feet from the project and that there will be no drilling needed to install the panels. He also said that while fires on solar farms are extremely rare, his company works with local fire companies to provide them with training and guidebooks provided by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
The supervisor said he was comfortable with the work the town planning board has done with the solar farm request in an effort to respond to neighbors’ concerns. “We’ve tried to do what’s right but I don’t think you can just ban solar,” he said.
Broderick noted that the decision on the solar farm would not be made at Monday’s meeting. “We wanted to hear what everybody had to say and then talk amongst ourselves,” he said, adding that he had been unaware there was a gas line on the property and would look into that matter personally.
The board will vote on the solar farm at the next board meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. July 26 at Lewiston Town Hall.
