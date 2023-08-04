The Niagara SPCA has announced a collaborative effort with Cat by Cat, Inc in Amherst to sterilize dozens of feral cats in the Falls.
Niagara SPCA Executive Director Amy Lewis said the Rescue and the shelter have partnered in the past to help the free roaming cats in Niagara County through TNR (Trap. Neuter. Release.) but this is their largest undertaking together.
This project targets eight specific neighborhoods in the City of Niagara Falls that have been identified as hot spot breeding grounds for outdoor cats. The two organizations plan to sterilize 50 cats today. The clinic boasts the help of nine independent trappers, five veterinarians and a number of volunteers from both organizations, all coming together for a common goal: reducing the feline population in Niagara Falls.
Sally Merritt, founder and director of Cat by Cat, Inc is a long-time animal advocate who has been trapping cats for TNR for over 25 years. Merritt said that she is seeing more free roaming cats now than ever before.
“The dumping and abandonment of owned cats into these existing colonies is problematic for caretakers,” she said. “Those cats are breeding, and caretakers have a difficult time keeping up with sterilizing the new cats.”
Merritt goes on to say, “This is a community problem that requires a community solution. It’s not the responsibility of a handful of rescuers or even shelters. We can’t keep up, but these larger clinics can put a dent in the problem. It takes true collaboration between community members, lawmakers who support these initiatives and rescues and shelters.”
Through this TNR effort, the two organizations hope to assist struggling caregivers by preventing unwanted litters. The cats will also be vaccinated, preventing zoonotic diseases like rabies. The clinic is sponsored by The Law Offices of Dominic Saraceno, Niagara County Legislator Randy R. Bradt, majority leader, Cat By Cat, Inc and the Niagara County SPCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.