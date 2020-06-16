SPCA of Niagara to stop taking in feral cats

The SPCA of Niagara will no longer impounds healthy feral cats brought to the shelter starting July 1 and no longer traps healthy feral cats for impoundment. Feral cats are not socialized to people and are therefore not adoptable.
Instead of impoundment, the SPCA of Niagara now promotes Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) for feral cats. Through TNR, feral cats are humanely trapped, vaccinated and spayed/neutered by a veterinarian. Veterinary services can be performed for community cats by appointment at the SPCA for a nominal charge of $60 or by appointment at one of several area cat rescue organizations (prices vary). The feral cats will also be ear tipped for identification and returned to their outdoor home.
"When other shelters stopped accepting feral cats, they saw immediate benefits — intake numbers decreased, save rates increased and community support increased. This approach will free up critical staff time and save us money, allowing us to focus more on increasing adoption rates, improving shelter conditions and developing Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) partnerships with cat rescue organizations in the community,” said Tim Brennan, executive director.
For more information, visit www.NiagaraSPCA.org.
