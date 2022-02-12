Plans by the SPCA of Niagara to "get out of the dog control business" have left Falls officials angered and looking for what they say will be "costly and inconvenient alternates."
The questions of how animal control will operate in the city and who will be responsible for it first surfaced when Mayor Robert Restaino advised city council members that the local animal welfare agency would not agree to a new long-term contract for animal control services.
The mayor said the SPCA did not view the contract with the city as "lucrative enough."
"It strikes me as odd that this contract is not lucrative enough for a not-for-profit," Restaino told council members.
The mayor said SPCA officials had cited what he called "the large number of pit bulls" being picked up in the Falls, and "behavioral issues of city dogs", as reasons for wanting to end their city contract. Restaino said he had expressed his concerns over the SPCA's decision to the state's commissioner of Agriculture and Markets.
The Department of Agriculture and Markets licenses shelters like the SPCA of Niagara.
But SPCA of Niagara Executive Director Amy Lewis said the involvement of agencies like hers in municipal animal control is not a new issue.
"This goes back a lot of years," Lewis said. "It's always been my interest, going back to 2012 (when she first became the local shelter executive director) to get out of these municipal contracts because they don't serve our mission, but they impede our mission."
In its mission statement, the SPCA of Niagara says its role in the community is to fight animal cruelty and to provide care to animals in need.
"SPCAs in general are not in the business of dog control," Lewis said. "Many have because it provides some revenue and helps out municipalities who can't afford to do it."
But Lewis said the local shelter, which is at its capacity almost daily, can't continue to fill the needs of local cities, towns and villages. She said, in particular, that stray dogs picked up in the Falls can overwhelm the available space at the SPCA's Lockport Road shelter.
The shelter exec said she first raised the need to get out of the animal control business with Falls officials in 2015. At that time, Lewis said, the cost of providing animal control to the Falls was costing the shelter more than the city was paying.
An agreement on a new contract then, led to an increase in fees for the shelter and a promise that the city would take steps to "phase out" its dependence on the SPCA.
That didn't happen. And during a two and a half year absence for the shelter, Lewis said the organization again extended its contract with the Falls and added contracts with four other municipalities.
The SPCA of Niagara now provides animal control services to 12 cities, towns or villages in Niagara County and the city of Tonawanda in Erie County.
"This has put us in a bad way," Lewis said. "And put us in a bind for space for people with animals in need."
Falls City Council members approved an 18-month extension, on a month-to-months basis, of the current animal control contract with the SPCA of Niagara. Lewis said the month-to-month extension contains no increases in fees to the shelter.
The contract also reportedly contains language that asks that the city "seek alternatives" to the SPCA's services.
The mayor told council members, "This won't last forever."
Restaino estimated that it would cost the city half a million dollars to "build a new (city run) shelter."
"A resolution (of the animal control problem in the Falls) will not include the SPCA of Niagara," the mayor said. "There are no other shelters we can rely on in Niagara County."
That response left council members searching for answers.
"We have an SPCA that's gonna put us in a financial bind," Council Chair John Spanbauer said.
Restaino promised a solution would "likely be no less expensive (then current costs) and (was) likely to be more inconvenient."
Lewis pointed out that the largest SPCA shelter in Western New York, in Erie County, has no contracts with municipalities for animal control.
"It would be our long-term goal to get out of (municipal animal control contracts)," Lewis said.
