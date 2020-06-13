The SPCA of Niagara County is planning to reopen its facilities to the public on July 1.
There will be limits in place and social distancing precautions will be taken, officials said Saturday. Upon opening July 1, 10 people or less will be allowed in the building to view adoptable animals and face masks will be required.
A greeter will welcome visitors to the SPCA and appointments to view an adoptable animal in the kennels during business hours will not be necessary.
Appointments will still be required for those who want to adopt a dog. Cat adoptions will not require an appointment.
“We look forward to welcoming the public back into our building and we thank everyone for their patience and cooperation during this difficult time,” Tim Brennan, executive director of the SPCA, said. “Although we had to move to curbside adoptions and appointment-only services temporarily, we still maintained a high adoption rate. On behalf of everyone at Niagara County SPCA and our shelter animals, we thank you for your support.”
Shelter hours will remain noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and will be closed Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.NiagaraSPCA.org.
