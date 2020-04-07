With the news of the first human-to-animal passing of COVID-19, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo, the Aquarium of Niagara sent out a press release describing its policy on who comes in contact with seals, sea lions and penguins.
In addition, Kimberly LaRussa of the Niagara County SPCA announced new procedures in adopting animals during the epidemic. Because of concern that staff and volunteers, as well as potential adopters, would be at risk inside the kennel, appointments to see specific animals are now being met just outside of the shelter.
It's called "curbside adoption." LaRussa stressed, the need for foster and adopters is still high, as the shelter is still taking in animals.
"We don't stop helping them and taking them in," she said.
The Niagara County SPCA will be closed Friday through Tuesday for the Easter holiday.
At the Aquarium of Niagara, workers have been designated as essential or non-essential workers in regard to making contact with the facility's animals.
Christine Streich, director of communications for the aquarium, said since the facility has been closed to the public, it has been limiting what staff are able to interact with the animals.
Streich also noted that the aquarium also screens its employees, those who work with the animals and those who do not, to determine whether they should quarantine for 14 days, before coming in to work. Questions included past-travel or contact with anyone suspected to have COVID-19.
"We had already been going above and beyond from what the USDA recommended," she said, adding since Monday only workers with specific training with a certain animal will be allowed to interact with them.
"The USDA's position is still that they don't believe that pets are at risk, like our cats and dogs at home," Streich said. "I think everyone is trying to learn this virus together. It's a new virus, there's so much unknown about it, so all we can do is trust our experts and also other people in our field and take the best course of action."
In a press release, the USDA said, while there have been no reports of pets becoming sick in the U.S., hands should be washed before and after handling animals. "If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food," read the release. "If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash you hands before and after you interact with pets."
