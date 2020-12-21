SPCA hosting online telethon this week

The Niagara County SPCA hopes to raise funds and awareness of its animals up for adoption during a Wednesday event on Facebook Live.
“Furever Home for the Holidays” will be streamed from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday from the Lockport Road shelter.
Because of the pandemic, the no-kill shelter has been unable to hold traditional fundraising events, but at the same time they’ve continued to take in animals.
Zachary Niemiec, board member at Niagara County SPCA, spearheaded the telethon.
“It was just a hare brain idea that came to mind,” he said, noting that there is a lot of audience participation on Facebook Live.
“Going out digitally might be worth the try,” he said.
The shelter is hoping to raise $20,000 because of fears it will have to go back to “curbside adoptions” and appointments which narrows the amount of adoptions the shelter sees.
“I wanted to do a telethon to show people what they support when they give to the SPCA,” Niemiec said. “They give these animals a fighting chance to find forever homes and fuel the hearts of those who work so hard for our shelter to make sure they are happy and healthy. I’m proud of our no-kill shelter and it’s worth every dollar to care for them.”
The virtual telethon is sponsored by Basil Family Dealerships.
More can be learned at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/kYNrlg?vid=fgl16 or text SPCA to 91999 to make a donation today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.