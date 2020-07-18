Kali is about two years old. She’s a medium-size breed, friendly and good with other dogs. She came to the shelter a couple of months ago and was in attendance at the groundbreaking of a new surgical suite at the Niagara County SPCA on Friday.
When the new addition is complete, the 2,000 square foot operating area – including an X-ray machine – dogs like Kali, who are over 50 pounds will be able to get the care they need right on site.
“We have a great group of volunteers here,” said Tina Kennedy, a staff member of the Niagara County SPCA. “They walk the dogs, and work on basic obedience to make them better for adoption.”
The new addition will cost $1.5 million. At the present time, the shelter has only raised $900,000, but Executive Director Tim Brennan is optimistic.
“We are continuing to raise money for it,” he said. “If anybody is so inclined who would like to help us, we would really appreciate the support. … we have reserves, but nobody likes to touch their reserves unless they have to – but so that we can complete the project – we’re going to draw from those and continue to fundraise.”
Actual construction will begin by the end of July and it’s projected to last till February 2021. On Friday, Brennan and Board President Susan Agnello-Eberwein thanked the community for the constant support they’ve given to the animals at the shelter.
“What I’m most excited about is the undying support that this county has given to us,” Agnello-Eberwein said. “Since I’ve been president of the board we have just been blessed with a multitude of supporters and great people.”
Angello-Eberwein pointed out more than a few individuals who’ve helped the shelter.
“We’ve got board members who help us, we have community that helps us. We have staff who help us,” she said. “People like Ross Cellino (lawyer and donor) that came to us with a dream and did it. People like Pat Proctor (of Rainbow Air). There’s people like this that you’ll never see.”
In January 2019, a $500,000 grant was awarded through the NYS Companion Animal Capital Fund.
Another $100,000 was put toward the suite with the condition the shelter raise the same amount by Bob Nowakowski, a veteran who loves dogs. The shelter raised an additional $75,000 to match his donation.
More information can be found at www.NIagaraSPCA.org.
