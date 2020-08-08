Spare change? Stores and banks talk recent coin shortage

Wendi’s Country Store is a small, two-pump gas station and attached convenient items stop in Newfane. Owned by its namesake, Wendi Nugent said in the midst of a change shortage, her customer’s have got her back.
“The banks doesn’t have change,” she said earlier this week. “But I’ve been having my customers bring it to me. They’ve got change at their homes, and that’s how it is out here. I’m buying the change from my customers.”
The loss of coins in local shops and stores is largely due to COVID-19, according to Mike Anderson, vice president of regional retail banking administration at BankOnBuffalo.
“We closed our lobbies down because of the pandemic and we noticed while we were doing a lot of drive-through volume, a lot of people were using ATMs,” Anderson said. “When we started placing some of our local orders, some of which would be a cash order or a coin order, as well, we’d put in an order for $1,000 worth of quarters and instead we’d get $500 worth of quarters. So, that was interesting and we made an inquiry. What we found out is it really is a circulation problem and when you think about it makes sense."
From March to April, many businesses were shut down, Anderson said, especially retail.
“So you think, laundromats, public transportation. In certain pockets of the country you saw, because of the shutdown, a lack of coin. So, the first step the Fed made was to cap the orders financial institutions were making to stop the bleeding, if you will, because the coin wasn’t being circulated like normal.”
This resulted in BackOnBuffalo receiving less of what they ordered when it came to change, according to Anderson. This happened randomly throughout the pandemic, but Anderson feels safe in saying that it will not happen again. He noted, the Federal Reserve has started minting 1.6 billion coins each month for the remainder of the year.
“They’re hoping with a lot of the retail stores opening again, they’ll be able to circulate the coins more,” he said. “Our recent orders have been filled as requested. I’m not sure about some bank in Texas, because there’s states that are shutting down again. I’m not sure if there’s a situation like that, but my knowledge is they’re at mass capacity, minting 1.6 billion coins per month. So, there’s enough coin out there, it’s just whether its circulated.”
Anderson said, his banks were able to weather the storm, because, much like Nugent’s situation, people were bringing in their change to the coin machines on location.
“Our customers enjoy using our coin machines so they don’t have to roll their coins,” he said. “They were dumping their coin into our machine and they could do that with no fee if they were a customer. We were just using the coin from our coin machine, so we didn’t have to place as many orders for coins during that time.”
“It’s been good, we’re kind of seasonal out here, so this whole deal really affected us,” Nugent said of COVID, the shutdown, and the change shortage. “We’re just a mom and pop store, we’re not a chain or anything (but) it really hasn’t been a problem. I let people know that I need it and they bring it.”
