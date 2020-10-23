"Souls to the Polls" early voting event set in the Falls
The Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope is joining several community partners in holding a "Souls to the Polls" event in Niagara Falls.
The free early voting kickoff event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Beloved Community Center, Attendees will be provided with free rides to the Niagara Falls early voting site from the Discover Niagara Shuttle. Music will be provided by DJ Martez Thomas and to-go food service will be available from the Dirty Bird Food Truck. The first 125 voters will get free lunch.
Organizers remind attendees to wear face masks and practice 6-foot physical distancing during the event. Masks and health screening are required to ride the shuttle. Voters are encouraged to bring identification.
NOAH is sponsoring the event along with the Discover Niagara Shuttle, Niagara Falls Peacemakers, 1199 SEIU, the NAACP, the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative, and the Niagara Falls Housing Authority.
