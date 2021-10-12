Patrick Stack has a reputation as a great storyteller.
Some say that’s why his Youngstown tavern, Somewhere, is so popular. So where is Somewhere? Blairville Road in Youngstown.
His personality “fills the room,” said Cheryl Irish Butera, president of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, which on Tuesday honored Stack and his business, as “Business of the Year.”
His storytelling is a natural part of the business’s casual environment, she said prior to the event. “If you have the time to listen, he’ll have a story to tell you,” Butera said.
Stack, who retired from the Falls police force in 2013, was asked recently about the topics of some of his favorite stories to tell. He said a couple of his favorites would surely involve his father, Bernie, one of the founders of the local chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and an attorney for the Niagara Falls Police Department.
Stack, a guitar player and singer, got his musical initiation in his dad’s Irish band, thanks to some pressure from former Niagara Falls Chief of Detectives Ernie Palmer, who was also in the band.
“Ernie Palmer made me play out with them long before I was ready,” he said.
Another story might be about the wake he and his family held for his dad. “We threw a gigantic Irish wake for him,” Stack recalled. “He would have loved it.”
Other stories might involve his time in the police department where he worked in the narcotics division for 18 years.
“I was undercover and I got arrested a lot,” he said, amusement evident in his tone.
Then there are stories about the bikers.
“One of my favorite stories from owning the bar is that a while ago, I put together a group of guys who ride motorcycles,” he said.
“On Sunday mornings the guys show up in the parking lot. There’s about 20 of them. They’re best friends now and ride everyday.”
Stack rides with the bikers on summer Sundays and at the end of each ride, he throws a party with live music. “We have a lot of fun,” he said.
He admits he’s living his dream.
“All I wanted was a neighborhood corner bar and that’s exactly what it is,” he said of Somewhere. “It’s the Jonfre’s of the North — that’s what people from Niagara Falls call it, which is a compliment because the owners are great friends of ours and theirs is a great corner bar.”
Pat’s brother, Timothy Stack, said one of the reasons for Somewhere’s success is that Pat treats everybody like family. “I tell everybody he’s my idol because he’s just one of those types of people,” said Timothy. “I lucked out in the gene pool to have a brother like that.”
Pat Stack got his start bartending at age 15 at Hibernian parties and events held at his dad’s Knights of Columbus chapter. Later he was a head bartender at John’s Flaming Hearth and Schrafft’s restaurants and co-owned North End bars Cheers and Club Miami.
He became a police officer in 1984 after graduating from Niagara University, where he met his wife, Cathi, and worked in the department until 2013 when he retired and opened Somewhere. After the very serious business of law enforcement, the bar is a place where he can enjoy himself along with his customers.
It’s where as many as 2,500 people come every St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate, and hear Stack’s band, The Irish Wake.
Besides that, according to Irish Butera, “The food is fabulous.” The menu was created with the help of Cathi Stack, a nurse, naturopathic doctor and mother of their two adult children, Samantha and Jeff. The menu’s mostly healthy offerings include meatballs the size of a softball.
Stack waves away accolades for his success. “The whole reason we’re successful is because of my people who work with me,” he said, giving a lot of the credit to Kenneth Holmes, known as Sway. “Everybody loves him,” Stack said of Holmes. “He’s been with me for eight years and he’s spectacular.”
Stack was honored at a YBPA membership meeting catered by Bandanas Restaurant.
The event was held at the Old Fort Niagara Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park, only the second meeting of members since January 2020.
