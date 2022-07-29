LEWISTON — There are few places in Niagara County you could go where you can find the latest Stranger Things merchandise and King Kong statues and see where an online radio station operates.
Those are all things you can find at Roger Passero’s store Viva Nostalgia, which celebrated its fifth year anniversary this month. It’s also the kind of business he has been in for nearly 40 years now.
“When I opened my first store in 1983, it was a record store,” Passero said. “As time went on, I added videos, video games, sports cards and other memorabilia.”
While that first store lasted until 1998, Passero opened another store on Long Island in 2009 that started off as a video store before adding collectable toys, bobbleheads and other memorabilia.
“We still have movies, but they’re not the priority,” Passero said, estimating that movie sales account for a quarter of visits. “Everything we sell is related to movies, TV and music.”
Passero moved to Lewiston because he felt it was a better business opportunity for him and it was a more appealing place to live and establish roots.
When walking into the store, customers can find plenty of items representing the past 100 years of pop culture. There are plenty of T-shirts, funko pops, board games, playing cards, lunch boxes, statues, coffee mugs, and Christmas stockings among other things.
While the store is called Viva Nostalgia and has plenty of vintage items, plenty of newer pop culture media is represented, and Passero said the store gets new items every day.
“This is not just a store with old stuff,” Passero said. “That’s the appeal of the store, we’re not pigeonholed in one place. If you’re interested in Gumby or Ghostbusters, we have it. But if you’re interested in newer Marvel characters or the Office, we have that too.”
Some of the items that sell more than others include merchadise associated with the Beatles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Nightmare Before Christmas, Golden Girls, Star Wars, and Gumby.
Passero says his customers are not collectors looking for pieces, they’re people of all ages who come to see what is available.
“We’re not a place where everyone’s a serious collector,” Passero said. “We get a lot of tourists from Niagara Falls and people from the Niagara Region to see what’s here.”
In addition to the store, Passero runs an online radio station, Viva Nostalgia Radio, out of the same building, with the identification code WVNR. It runs 24 hours a day and has an oldies format of songs from 1964 through 1984.
Passero said he has lifelong experience with music and radio deejaying. He established vivanostalgiaradio.com three years ago and says the beauty of it being online is that he doesn’t need a transmitter on the roof and his listeners can tune in from wherever the station is licensed, currently in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
