The annual fundraiser for the Lewiston Jazz Festival will take on a different form this year.
Instead of the Taste of Jazz events done before the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers will instead host a meat raffle, planned for 1 to 5 p.m. on May 7 at the Lewiston Fire Co. No. 2 at 1705 Saunders Settlement Road.
Festival coordinator Jennifer Pauly said that meat raffles have taken on a world of their own in the fundraising space and the Jazz Festival board decided to give it a shot.
“Its something different and fun,” Pauly said. “The meat raffle space have their own following.”
A fundraiser takes place every year to help raise $10,000 for covering festival costs. Organizers plan on between 150 and 200 people attending, with tickets and tables currently selling. Pauly said they are currently on track to meet their goal.
Last year, a smaller Taste of Jazz festival was put on that did not have some elements usually present.
Tickets can be purchased either at the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce’s office at 895 Center Street in Lewiston or online at the Lewiston Jazz Festival’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.