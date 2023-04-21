Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.