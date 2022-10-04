Mike Conte didn’t start out with a grand plan to make a living selling vinyl records and comic books out of a store on Portage Road in Niagara Falls.
It just sort of turned out that way.
Conte, 59, originally went into business for himself because he planned to antiques.
With some urging from his daughter, he changed course, recognizing that vinyl albums and issues of comic books coveted by collectors were selling better — and in some cases for much more money — than pieces of antique furniture and dinnerware sets.
For Conte, owner of Good Omen Records and Comics, days filled with bartering over classic rock and jazz gems or issues of relevance within the Marvel and DC universe of comic book characters beats his old day job any day.
For 12 years, Conte worked at the Olin plant on Buffalo Avenue before deciding to open his own store.
Now he spends his work hours making deals with customers while spending more quality time inside his store with the Good Omen mascots — his dog, Poopsie, and his bird, Sammy.
“I worked at plant jobs my whole life,” Conte said. “I never worked as hard as I do right now, but I’m 20 times happier.”
Stores like Good Omen are often described as eclectic and Conte’s store most certainly falls under that description.
The main attractions are bins and boxes full of albums and comic books. Since opening two years ago, the inventory at Good Omen has expanded to include all manner of items, from toys and collectibles to video games and antique pocket watches.
Conte credits his daughter, Stella, for helping him find deals — both online and at flea markets, garage sales and through purchases arranged with individual sellers. Conte said his daughter is especially knowledgeable about record sales, which he said are as high as ever during the digital age.
“Records sales are better than ever,” he added. “They are a big seller right now.”
Conte said he tries to be shrewd about what he buys to re-sell, but it can be hard at times because, as he notes, “everyone’s gems are different.”
“You never know who is going to buy what,” he said. “People have different tastes.”
Every day at Good Omen is different, too, according to Conte. He said he loves the element of surprise never knowing from one day to the next who is going to stop in and sell him something cool.
He recently bought a collection from a woman who wanted to sell some records she find while cleaning out her father’s attic.
Conte said those boxes a records included a rare find — a quality copy of The Velvet Underground & Nico’s debut album — the famous one from 1967 with the banana on the cover.
While he does a fair amount of walk-in business, Conte credits his daughter, Stella, and her knowledge about the second-hand record business, with helping him grow his inventory.
Good Omen is located at 1318 Portage Road, inside the same building at the intersection of Portage and Main Street where the Why Coffee Shop has been doing business for years.
Conte admits that some people have suggested he should consider a new location — maybe in Lewiston or Wheatfield — if he wants his business to continue to grow.
Conte said he plans to stay put, noting that his rent is affordable, his landlord has been good to him and, above all, he wants to support local business in the Falls, which he knows the city needs.
“I like being here and being in this community,” he said. “I love Niagara Falls. I know a lot of people diss Niagara Falls, but this is my city.”
Conte is always interested in taking a look at people’s items or collections. Good Omen is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and Conte can be reached by calling 716-370-4971.
