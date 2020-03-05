The owners of the Somerset coal-fired plant in Barker have formally notified the New York State Labor Department of its plans to layoff a total of 67 employees starting on May 29.
In a notice filed on Thursday, Somerset Operating Company, LLC indicated that the move will impact 52 active and 15 inactive employees of the Lake Road plant, which is slated to close. The workers are represented by Local 10 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
The owners of the 675-megawatt coal-fired power plant cited "economic and stricter new state air emission regulations designed to eliminate coal generation in New York" as the reason for the layoffs.
The Somerset Operating Company announced in November that it planned to close the large coal-burning electricity generating plant in 90 days.
The closure has been expected since early May, when the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced it was adopting more "stringent" carbon dioxide emissions limits for power plants, intended to phase out the use of coal in energy generation.
In a deactivation notice filed with state regulators on Nov. 15, the plant owner, Hereot Power Holdings, cited the stricter emissions rules as well as "deteriorating market conditions."
