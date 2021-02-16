Caution tape lets people know that a COVID-19 vaccination site is closed in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and canceled flights. Some vaccination sites in New York City remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)