Solar shining on Lockport Road

“Niagara” is long synonymous with the thundering waterfalls, and the hydropower they generate
Now, the Town of Niagara is among the first locally to move forward with new energy technology.
After the town approved the project in May of 2020, construction has started on a solar farm at 4798 Lockport Road. Nexamp, inc. has begun work on the 3.5 Megawatt AC/4.25 Megawatt DC Community Distributed Solar facility, said Nate Kemmerer, the site’s project manager, adding the site design consists of 10,500 solar modules.
“The site is half contained on the former town-owned landfill and half off,” said Kemmerer, "the footprint of the site is 12-to-15 acres."
For safety purposes, Kemmerer said the portion on top of the landfill requires concrete ballast blocks to ensure the construction does not puncture the site’s cap.
According to a town notice issued pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the Landfill was closed in 1987, and long-term maintenance and monitoring of it is overseen by the Division of Materials Management at the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
Although it is rare for one firm to handle all front-end to back-end aspects of a solar project, Kemmerer said “Nexamp develops, builds, owns and operates solar sites.”
“It was a very easy process working with Nexamp,” said Supervisor Lee Wallace. “For us it was kind of a no-brainer.”
"The agreement not only provides extra revenue for the town," Wallace said, "but it was a good fit for the area since it was built in a spot that was not near homes, on a capped landfill, and is right near the substation.”
Nexamp is paying the town $250 per month for a land lease on the site during the development and construction period. Kemmerer said it is hoped the site will be connected to the energy grid by sometime next summer.
Lease payments will increase to $3,360 per acre once the facility is operational.
Ryan McCune, Nexamp’s Business Development Manager, said that the exact timing of the connection is in the hands of National Grid, which is working to upgrade its Lockport Substation.
McCune confirmed that the property will be covered under a Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement for 15-years.
During the PILOT, the company agreed to pay $23,520 in year-one to be distributed to the town, county and school district. The amount is set to increase 2% per year during the 15-year period.
Since the work is being done at the former Niagara Landfill, it requires DEC approval for construction to continue on pace through the winter season, said McCune.
The former landfill site was rezoned from Residential to Heavy Industrial, which better reflects the parcel’s historical use as a landfill and the predominantly industrial landscape in the area, according to the Town. The site borders similar industrial property in Niagara Falls.
