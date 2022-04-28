The impact of solar development on farmland here in Niagara County is a matter of significant concern. One way to reduce that impact is to use the same land for solar panels and some kind of agricultural activity.
This concept has several names: agrivoltaics, dual use, or co-utilization. Clearly, this would not be the same kind of large scale farming we typically see in Niagara County with huge tractors and farm equipment.
With typical ground mounted solar installations, some sunlight still hits the ground under and between the panels. It may be necessary to mow the grass between the rows. Some current solar farms graze sheep or raise chickens or geese to keep grass levels down (larger animals are not suitable).
Growing shade tolerant crops such as tomatoes, potatoes, spinach, lettuce, and raspberries under solar canopies has already been shown to be successful in Germany and the Netherlands, although it requires different heights and spacing than current solar farm practice. Some solar developers offer plans to plant wildflowers and other species that support local pollinators such as bees and butterflies, something also essential to parts of our local agriculture.
The concept of agrivoltaics is gathering a lot of attention and further research and funding is needed to develop practical recommendations. Fees assessed for using prime farmland (known as mitigation fees) could be completely waived for a well-designed dual use project to encourage this practice.
THE POWER OF THOUGHTFUL LOCAL LAWS
It is important to remember that for solar developers interested mostly in maximizing profit, they will also aim to maximize the solar output and solar panels on the land. That is not necessarily what is best for the land or for the community around it. Local laws can set important limits to solar projects, including specifying setbacks, height, screening, fencing, and even the type of allowable soils for placement of solar panels.
All of the farmland in New York state has been surveyed for soil classification. Some townships are limiting the amount of “prime farmland” and/or “farmland soils of statewide importance” that can be utilized for solar installations. Local laws can also establish requirements to ensure proper decommissioning at the end of the useful life of the project.
For utility scale solar projects (over 25 megawatts) subject to approval by the Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES), the state has the authority to overrule local laws deemed to be “unreasonably burdensome”. ORES has adopted certain standards for wind and solar installations that may be more favorable to developers than local laws. Early experience has shown that the state will not hesitate to ignore local laws in order to facilitate industrial scale renewable projects.
All the same, local communities should be thoughtful about their local laws in order to shape the smaller projects and to at least be heard on the larger projects. This may allow space for negotiation with companies for favorable farm design and community benefits. If enough citizens express concern about the loss of local control, the regulatory environment may eventually change.
If a landowner is interested in farmland preservation and does not want his or her land developed for any purpose, it is possible to sell development rights while keeping the land in agriculture (or in a natural state) in perpetuity. This practice is in the early stages in Niagara County, but very popular in some other regions. The Western New York Land Conservancy is an organization experienced in this effort.
TECHNOLOGY'S ROLE IN REDUCING NEGATIVE IMPACTS
The actual design of the solar project certainly has a bearing on the output and efficiency of the installation. The efficiency of solar panels is steadily improving, so it would take fewer solar panels today to generate the same amount of energy as compared to a few years ago. So, utilizing the most efficient panels available will take less land. The efficiency change is incremental, so it is not likely to see major change from year to year.
It is possible to significantly increase the output of solar panels with additional technology. The output of solar panels is highest when the sun is directly over the panels. There are installations where the panels mechanically track the sun to maximize the output of the panels. Naturally, the cost to track the sun is higher than a fixed installation, so the design decision has to account for all of the costs to make an economically viable decision. Utilizing a tracking system for solar panels may increase the output per panel by 40%. If the objective is to minimize the land consumed, then using a tracking system should be considered.
Another recent innovation is bi-facial solar panels where both front and back of the solar panels generate electricity. These may be mounted vertically to catch more sunlight throughout the day. They can also be more easily adapted to co-farming crops, since they take up less space and don’t cast as much of a shadow.
To address the concern of the visual impact of solar installations, planting the correct density of appropriate trees can effectively block the view of the panels as the trees mature. Solar installations are typically fenced in and decorative screening can be incorporated into the fencing to make a more visually acceptable situation.
According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, best practices for solar farm installation also include ensuring native species are planted to keep down weeds and for erosion control, as well as the installation of pathways for storm runoff. This both preserves the integrity of the soil in case the land is returned to agricultural use, as well as minimizes negative impacts on solar equipment which might be damaged through erosion. The practice of installing gravel or utilizing herbicides for grass control should be avoided.
Energy conservation is always a good place to start when thinking about how to reduce the negative impacts of any kind of power generation. State and local governments can contribute to this with building codes that incorporate energy efficiency.
Large scale solar development is coming fast, so communities need to be prepared to shape the projects to the greatest extent possible. Regulations are still taking shape at the state and local levels, so individuals and communities should strive to be educated and to express support or concern as appropriate.
Randy Atwater is a member of the all-volunteer Niagara County Citizens Study Group on Solar Power, which has explored the ins and outs of solar energy generation and is reporting their findings to the community via the “Solar Know-How” series. Atwater was joined in the study group by Jim Bittner of Appleton, Richard Brown of Lockport, Margaret Darroch of Middleport, Zuzanna Drozdz of Lockport, Jessica Glaser of Pendleton and Jim Shultz of Lockport. Next up in their series is a look at the health and environmental impacts of solar power generation.
