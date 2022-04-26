The push for more solar power and renewable energy development is global, national and local at the same time — a response to the emerging challenges of global climate change. Here in Niagara County and New York state, that push is also a response to state and federal policies and subsidies aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
A major driver in New York is the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). The state law sets very ambitious goals for the development of renewable energy projects, including a target of 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and carbon-free electricity generation by 2040. Local landowners and developers (often from out of state) therefore see profitable business opportunities from solar development.
Most of Niagara County is very rural and open farmland is attractive to developers for installing solar panels. Niagara County is especially attractive due to the high-capacity transmission electricity infrastructure related to Niagara Falls and the recently-shut Somerset power plant.
Solar projects can come in many sizes, from small home rooftop systems to huge utility scale projects that could end up covering as much as 6,000 acres here.
RESIDENTIAL SYSTEMS
Small residential solar systems are typically roof mounted, but can also be ground mounted near the home. There are 639 residential systems already in operation or planned for installation in Niagara County. Residential systems are typically “net metered,” meaning that your home is still connected to the grid. The excess power from the solar panels on sunny days feeds into the grid and on days when the sun doesn’t shine much your home draws power from the grid. These residential projects are sized to meet some or all of the individual residence's needs on an annual basis.
Looking at the other categories of solar projects, we will offer estimates of their size based on how many average homes those projects could power on an annual basis. This does not mean that the power generated locally will actually power local homes. According to NYISO Power Trends, the greatest need for renewable energy is actually downstate, where 77% of electricity is generated with fossil fuels (gas and oil). Upstate electricity is already 90% zero emission, primarily from hydropower (43%) and nuclear (41%).
The ability to move large volumes of renewable energy generated in western New York to downstate is currently limited by transmission capacity, but work to expand that capacity is underway.
COMMERCIAL SYSTEMS
Niagara County has 52 small commercial solar systems (up to 702 kilowatt) operational or proposed. The total capacity of these systems could provide enough power for about 700 average homes on an annual basis. Most of the smaller commercial systems are designed to supply energy to a business utilizing net metering similar to residential systems. One example is the array at Crosby’s on Lake Avenue in Lockport.
Niagara County has 12 large commercial solar projects (most between 3 and 8 megawatt) operational or proposed. The projects planned for Summit Street in the City of Lockport and the Kowalski farm in the Town of Lockport fall into this category, each using about 50 acres. The total capacity of these sized projects in the county could supply enough electricity for nearly 11,000 average homes on an annual basis. One option for the power generated by this class of projects is “community solar” under which a portion of the energy generated must be sold to community members at a discount from the prevailing electricity rate.
All of these types of projects are subject to local laws that allow communities to control the siting and design of the solar projects. State and federal subsidies are available to bring down the cost of these projects if certain conditions are met. Together these projects represent a total investment in Niagara County of nearly $120 million.
However, it is the giant industrial-scale projects that could have the most impact, and have generated the most intense local concern.
UTILITY-SCALE SYSTEMS
To meet the state energy goals, “utility scale” projects over 25 megawatts will also be required and their development and siting fall under the jurisdiction of the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES). These large-scale projects also typically receive hefty subsidies from the state and federal governments through the sale of renewable energy certificates and investment tax credits. There are currently four of these utility scale projects proposed for Niagara County, and while ORES does consider local laws relative to siting, local control is very limited with these massive projects.
The smallest of these projects and probably most well known to county residents is the 900-acre Cypress Creek Renewables, Bear Ridge project in the towns of Cambria and Pendleton. It would generate enough power for about 17,000 homes on an annual basis. The developer filed a formal application with ORES on Dec. 1, 2021, and it remains in the approval pipeline. The company says it aims to begin construction in 2023 and 2024.
The next largest project is Niagara Dolomite Solar in the Town of Niagara, an estimated 1,300-acre project proposed by Nexamp Inc. and large enough to power nearly 31,000 homes for a year. Its interconnection application was submitted in May 2019, but the current status of the project is not clear as little information is available.
The Somerset Solar project is proposed in the Town of Somerset, on and around the site of the closed coal-energy plant, by AES Clean Energy Development LLC. It would utilize an area of 1,400 acres (including both “brownfield” and farmland) and generate enough power for about 35,000 homes annually. AES has published a notice of intent to file an ORES application, which is currently anticipated in April of this year. AES aims to have the project operational in 2024.
The largest solar project in Niagara County is the proposed Ridge View project in the towns of Hartland and Newfane. The developer, EDF Renewables, has proposed a project area of about 2,000 acres with output to power about 59,500 homes annually. A public involvement program (PIP) plan was filed under the old Article 10 regulations on Sept. 30, 2019, but the developer plans to transition to ORES, possibly with an application in 2023. On its website the developer says it aims to complete the project in 2025.
There may well be additional solar projects proposed for Niagara County. The demand for electricity in the state is projected to double in the coming years with the conversion to electric cars and the conversion to electricity for heating our homes and businesses in the winter, and the expansion of solar power is central to meeting that demand. This transformation of our energy systems also means a huge shift in authority away from communities and to the state. It is essential that we pay attention now to how these projects will impact our region for generations.
Citizens Study Group tackles solar issues
Solar power is a critical part of the country’s and New York State’s plan for combatting global climate change, and in Niagara County it has sparked a set of important local debates. Starting last autumn, a diverse group of local citizens formed the Niagara County Citizens Study Group on Solar Power to look more deeply into the issues involved. They reviewed hundreds of pages of material, interviewed public officials from a variety of perspectives, spoke to some of the companies involved in local projects, and spoke to citizens with different points of view.
A product of that work is Solar Know-How, a five-part series produced by the group that begins running today in the Union-Sun & Journal. The series looks into solar projects in development in Niagara County and relays the group's findings on best practices in the siting, design and community accommodation of projects. The series is offered with the aim of making local decision making about solar power as informed and well-grounded in fact as possible.
The members of the Citizens Study Group are:
— Randy Atwater of Barker, who recently retired from a career in dried fruit processing and sales and serves as a member of the Barker Central School Board of Education.
— Jim Bittner of Appleton, the president and general manager of Bittner-Singer Orchards and a leader in several state agricultural organizations.
— Richard Brown of Lockport, a retired New York State Supreme Court Clerk.
— Margaret Darroch of Middleport, the owner-operator of Stone Hollow Farm and a member of the Town of Hartland Planning Board.
— Zuzanna Drozdz of Lockport, a landscape designer with the national design firm WRT and an adjunct faculty member in the architecture department at UB.
— Jessica Glaser of Pendleton, a public health analyst, Methodist deacon and member of the Town of Pendleton Conservation Advisory Council.
— Jim Shultz of Lockport, founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a columnist for the Union-Sun & Journal.
SOLAR KNOW-HOW
A series exploring best practices in the siting, design and accommodation of solar energy projects
Today: Overview of projects in the works in Niagara County
Wednesday: How to protect farmland while going solar
Thursday: Impact-minimizing design options for systems
Friday: Exploring solar's health and environmental issues
Saturday: Maybe the smart money's on community ownership
